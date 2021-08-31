BERRYVILLE — A change to its bylaws will allow Clarke County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members to work for the department part-time.
Full-time employees still won't be able to serve on the panel.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently amended the bylaws based on the department's needs and changes in state laws.
A previous rule stated that no Advisory Board member could be employed by the department. The new bylaw reads that "no member of the Advisory Board shall be employed full-time ... in a Parks and Recreation Department position."
Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Cooke said the change stems from the department sometimes having trouble finding people to teach classes.
"We try to offer as wide of a variety (of programs) as we can," Cooke said. "But some of our programs are specialized, and we don't always have a multitude of people" qualified to teach them.
"Our community is really small" in terms of its population, she said.
Sometimes an Advisory Board member may have the necessary qualifications. However, the rule change reads that no board member is to receive preferential treatment for part-time employment.
If a member is determined to be qualified, "we'd just like to have the option to use them if we don't have anyone else" to teach, Cooke said.
The Advisory Board helps plan long-range recreation projects. It also advises the parks and recreation director, the county administrator and the supervisors on matters pertaining to recreation policies, programs, property, personnel and finances.
Nine of the 10 people on the board are voting members. They include someone from each of the county's five voting districts, plus an at-large representative, all of whom are appointed by the supervisors. Other voting members include one representative each from Berryville and Boyce, plus a Clarke County Public Schools administrator.
The nonvoting member is a Board of Supervisors representative, currently Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
Other Advisory Board members include Stephen Bacci, Dennis Heflin, Ronnie Huff, Gary Lichliter, Emily Rhodes, Daniel Sheetz, Tracy Smith, Randy Trenary and Steve Wisecarver.
One bylaw change will enable a high school student to be appointed to the Advisory Board.
"It will be nice to have their input on what that age group would like to see" in terms of recreation programs and amenities at Chet Hobert Park, said Cooke.
High-schoolers are no longer children, but they're not quite adults, she mentioned. Often, parks and rec programs are aimed at one group or the other.
Another bylaw change gives the supervisors authority to remove any Advisory Board member at their discretion.
Previously, the rules listed reasons as to why an Advisory Board member "shall be deemed to have vacated the office without further action of the appointing Board or agency." Those reasons included accepting employment with the Parks and Recreation Department, moving out of the county or the district they represent, being convicted of various types of crimes and/or failing to attend most board meetings within the course of a year.
Cooke said the change gives the supervisors authority to remove a board member "if they see just cause." An issue could arise in which the supervisors would be justified to remove a member, and had it not been on the list of reasons, they would have been "pigeon-holed," she said.
Besides, "we weren't doing regular checks of those folks' records," County Administrator Boies said. There wasn't a convenient way for the county to do so, he said.
Boies added that the bylaws "hadn't been updated in quite some time."
