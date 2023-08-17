Winchester resident Tim Koppenhaver first set his sights on visiting 100 Nature Conservancy preserves seven years ago.
“I was reaching a pretty good spot in my career,” said Koppenhaver, who works as an insurance underwriter. “My kids had just finished college, and I decided to take a little sabbatical from my work, and as a part of the sabbatical, I wanted to focus on Nature Conservancy properties. So I took about three weeks off.”
Now Koppenhaver, who has a penchant for wildlife preserves and vast landscapes, will be wrapping up the venture with trip number 100 in September when he visits a native garden installed behind The Nature Conservancy’s headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. He wanted to complete the quest by the time he turned 60. At 58, he is ahead of schedule.
The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit organization that prioritizes habitat preservation and restoration through land acquisition, among other things. According to its website, the organization impacts conservation in 79 countries and territories.
While many keep a bucket list of national parks they’d like to visit, Koppenhaver is fond of Nature Conservancy preserves because so often they are wilder and less frequented. “Hidden gems,” he says.
“The national and state parks, they’re all great places and have beautiful properties as well. But The Nature Conservancy, I’ll say their properties are just as dynamic sometimes. But they are hidden gems and off the beaten path and that’s one of the enticements.”
His favorite preserve? The scenic Aravaipa Canyon in Arizona.
“It’s this place in the middle of the desert and there is a canyon running through there, but it has a perennial stream that runs with water all year round,” Koppenhaver explained. “So, it’s kind of created this oasis, this lush environment in the middle of a barren desert.”
Far from being a mere bystander, Koppenhaver has volunteered with the Nature Conservancy helping with outreach and trail maintenance. He’s also taken classes through the Virginia Naturalist Program, which is administered by the state’s Department of Conservation, to better understand the regional flora and fauna. This enables him to see these ecosystems unfold differently.
“If you understand where you’re going and maybe have a deeper understanding of where you are going, you can appreciate just about any place you are at. It really has opened my eyes to that — you don’t have to go to the big national parks or whatnot necessarily to have a really cool experience with nature,” he said.
“I’m an office dweller for the most part, so any opportunity I have to get outside, I like to take advantage of,” Koppenhaver added.
Other experiences Koppenhaver highlighted were guided tours he took to barrier islands off Virginia’s shore — Parramore Island, for instance, where he volunteered. He also recalled a trek through a Blacksburg-area cave with a local geological expert.
Scouting the terrain for local plants and animals to document is a hobby that also counts toward Koppenhaver’s volunteering hours. He has embarked on many of these trips solo, but his wife, Allison Koppenhaver, as well as his daughters have also accompanied him at times.
Koppenhaver, who is the former president of the Shenandoah Photographic Society, has lived in Winchester since 1993. He works at Loudoun Mutual Insurance in Waterford, where he is underwriting manager. He said his work insuring properties across the state piqued his interest in Virginia’s varied topography.
“I’ve spent my whole career insuring properties like farms and homes throughout Virginia. As a part of that, it’s made me really understand the geography of the state and the weather patterns. So the job has fed some of my interest in this,” Koppenhaver said.
Although he’s visited some far-flung places, he highlighted the abundance of outdoor experiences available surrounding the Winchester area. He touted some of the attractions this area boasts in terms of natural beauty. He said the mountainous Appalachian Pike Knob in West Virginia, located roughly two hours from Winchester, remains one of his favorite preserves in the region. “It’s kind of like there’s this open prairie on top of a mountain and you can see forever,” he said.
Another preserve he highly recommends is Wildcat Mountain near Marshall in Fauquier County.
Of his quest, he said, “It’s right there, especially if you are a little bit patient about learning about a place. So I’d say it’s settled the waters. It’s made it easier to find contentment in the local things that are around us.”
Along the way, Koppenhaver has tracked his excursions in a blog at timkoppenhaver.blogspot.com.
For more about The Nature Conservancy, visit nature.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.