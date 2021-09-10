BOYCE — A new face is on Boyce Town Council, but not for long.
In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the council appointed Berkeley Reynolds to fill an empty seat through the end of 2021. Whitney Maddox recently vacated the seat when she was appointed interim recorder.
Reynolds, 40, of West Crescent Street, was the only person who formally expressed interest in the seat. She was recommended for appointment by Councilwoman Carol Coffelt.
A Loudoun County native, Reynolds has lived in Boyce for two years. She is manager of operations and administration for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, which provides scholarships to students who are academically talented but financially needy.
Reynolds has a master’s degree in tourism administration from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in communications studies with a minor in sociology from Longwood University. Her background is in event planning.
“I thought I could bring the town experience with my skills set,” she said, explaining her interest in the council seat. “I want to help make sure that Boyce has a good future.”
With proper planning, she believes “the town has an opportunity to do some impactful things” to benefit its residents, she said.
Councilman Floyd Hudson was impressed with her enthusiasm.
“To find someone interested in serving the town (in an elected or appointed role) is sometimes hard,” Hudson said.
Boyce voters will go to the polls to fill various seats in both a regular and special Nov. 2 election.
In the latter, current council member Zack Hudson and political newcomer David Ferreira are running for mayor. Whoever is elected will succeed Richard Kibler, who recently resigned because he plans to move out of the town.
Kibler was elected in November 2019 and started his term the following January.
Coffelt and Dennis Hall, the previous recorder who now is temporarily serving as mayor, are running for regular council seats. Because two such seats are up for grabs, regardless of how many votes they get, Coffelt and Hall automatically will be elected unless any write-in candidate gets a higher vote total and agrees to serve.
A council member since 2014, Hall was appointed by the panel in May to temporarily serve as recorder, a position similar to vice mayor. Ruth Hayes, who previously held the post, resigned when she moved to Berryville.
Hall has said he isn’t interested in being mayor or recorder on a permanent basis.
The council appointed Coffelt to temporarily fill the council seat that Hall relinquished when he was appointed recorder.
Maddox and Carli Pope are running for recorder.
Last September, Maddox was appointed by the council to fill a regular seat vacated by Carol Everly, who resigned. Maddox then was appointed interim recorder after Hall became interim mayor.
Pope is a political newcomer.
Whoever is elected on Nov. 2 will assume office early next year.
Reynolds, who is married with one child, said she might run for a council set at some point in the future.
