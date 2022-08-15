BOYCE — The only person so far running in a special election for a Boyce Town Council seat is the incumbent.
Berkeley Reynolds submitted documents to be certified as an official candidate. Her name will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, said Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Anyone else interested in the seat has until 5 p.m. Friday to apply for it. Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden specified that deadline in a writ of election he signed.
In January, the council appointed Reynolds to fill the seat vacated by Zack Hudson until the end of this year. Hudson was elected mayor in last November's election.
Reynolds — or whoever is elected, if another candidate emerges — will serve the remainder of Hudson's unexpired council term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
Before accepting her current post, Reynolds filled the council seat that Whitney Maddox gave up when she became recorder. That office basically is the equivalent of a vice mayor.
In an email sent in response to a message left on her voice mail, Reynolds told The Winchester Star she thinks the current council is "getting a lot done" for Boyce and has "a lot of exciting ideas" for improving the town. She didn't elaborate.
However, "I’m looking forward to maintaining the momentum," she wrote. "I hope to continue ... our community building efforts."
Already, she continued, "I’m grateful for the opportunities my time with the council has given me to have a positive impact on my neighbors."
Reynolds, a Loudoun County native, has lived in Boyce for two years. She's manager of operations and administration for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, which provides scholarships to academically talented students who are financially needy.
She has a master’s degree in tourism administration from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in communications studies, with a minor in sociology, from Longwood University.
The Boyce council seat will be up for grabs for a full four-year term in the November 2023 election.
