BOYCE — The newest Boyce Town Council member will be serving on the panel longer than she originally envisioned.
Berkeley Reynolds was reappointed by the council earlier this week to fill the seat vacated by Zack Hudson, who was elected mayor last November.
Reynolds will fill the seat through the end of 2022. A special election will be held on Nov. 1, alongside regular races. Whoever is elected to the seat then will hold it through 2023.
Initially, Reynolds was appointed in September to fill a seat vacated by Whitney Maddox, who was appointed interim recorder. She was the only person who expressed interest in Maddox's seat.
Maddox was elected to a four-year term as recorder, a role similar to that of a vice mayor, last November.
Incumbents Carol Coffelt and Dennis Hall were elected to fill the two regular council seats up for grabs last fall. Reynolds' term filling Maddox's seat ended on Dec. 31.
"I am excited to get back to work with the council," she told The Winchester Star in an email.
A Loudoun County native, Reynolds has lived in Boyce for two years. She is manager of operations and administration for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, which provides scholarships to students who are academically talented but financially needy.
Reynolds, 40, has a master’s degree in tourism administration from The George Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in communications studies with a minor in sociology from Longwood University.
This year, she said, she wants to help the council clarify provisions of the town code and work to create more of a sense of community in Boyce, such as by holding special events where residents can gather and socialize.
Being a relative newcomer to Boyce, "I hope I can bring different perspectives (on issues) to the council" than someone who has lived there for many years, Reynolds said. "I am honored to be of service to the town of Boyce."
Reynolds has said she might make a future election bid for a council seat. However, she hasn't yet decided whether she will run in November.
