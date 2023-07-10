Some people in northeastern Frederick County are voicing opposition to a development proposal from a Pennsylvania-based real estate investment company that is slated to go before the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night.
But other community members support the plan.
If approved, a rezoning application from Equus Capital Partners Ltd. for "Fruit Hill" would allow for up to 2.1 million square feet of warehouse space just west of the Interstate 81 exit 323 interchange in Clear Brook.
The proposal seeks to construct four warehouses, a hotel, a restaurant and a possible data center on a 220-acre property currently zoned Rural Areas (RA). The parcels front Rest Church Road, Ruebuck Lane and Zachary Ann Lane.
Residents who oppose the plan have launched a petition to spread awareness about a development they say would negatively impact where they live, adding traffic to an already strained transportation network. Taryn Bromser-Kloeden, who lives on Rest Church Road, was taken aback when she heard about the proposal.
"Our reaction was just that this didn't make sense and wouldn't have any benefits, just costs," Bromser-Kloeden said. "The congestion around the Flying J [Travel Center] area — it's already a mess because of all of the trucks. It's just not safe."
She said Rest Church Road also can be dangerous, with drivers "flying" over hills on the road.
"We are an agricultural and family-oriented community and have no interest in hosting warehouses, large hotels, or data centers that will add thousands of drivers to our roads. These roads are already congested and dangerous enough," states the petition started by those who oppose the proposed development. "Adding more traffic would endanger the lives and safety of our community, all for the financial benefit of an out-of-state firm."
On Change.org, the petition, which went live Saturday, had received 24 signatures around noon Monday.
The Board of Supervisors could approve the plan on Wednesday, when a public hearing will be held on the rezoning application.
In response to a query, a project contact for Equus Capital Partners Ltd. emailed The Winchester Star a petition of support from residents of MacBeth Lane, which runs parallel to Rest Church Road.
An attached letter urges Supervisor Judith McCann Slaughter (Stonewall District) to approve the proposal. It's signed by about 22 residents.
"Notably, they intend to create 700 jobs within the area. There is a willing seller and a county that is willing to change the zoning...The developer has done work in the county before. They are no strangers to you or to us. We understand that the county wants to add to its tax base," states the petition signed by the MacBeth Lane residents.
"The developer has agreed to remove all dead vegetation and brush on the east side of Ruebuck Lane, as well as agreeing to pave it. This area is treated passively by the state, with residents having to frequently cut and clear fallen trees that have blocked the road after a storm, plow snow, and until very recently, had to provide the manual labor and materials to fill potholes," their petition continues.
"As an act of goodwill, the developer has agreed to pave MacBeth Lane in its entirety. After this is completed, the residents of MacBeth Lane can finally request to be included in the state rural road system, which has been another point of contention between the residents and the state/county for many years," the petition further states.
The property eyed for development is seeking to be rezoned for a mix of uses: Light Industrial (M1) (189.08 acres), General Business (B2) (10.34 acres) and Technical Manufacturing (TM) (20.64 acres). As proposed, the restaurant would be 5,000 square feet and the hotel would contain up to 100 rooms.
Not more than 2,125,500 gross square feet of warehousing could be constructed on the property that would be rezoned M1, and not more than 300,000 square feet could be high cube cold storage warehousing, according to county documents.
To address traffic concerns, the applicant has made transportation-related proffers to address a Virginia Department of Transportation Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) that indicated the proposed project would impact traffic on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and surrounding roads.
VDOT's study shows the project would generate an estimated 4,330 net new weekday daily trips when the development is built out by 2028. That includes an estimated 3,397 weekday daily trips related to the warehousing, 660 from the hotel, 297 from the data center and 536 from the restaurant.
Dan DiLella Jr. of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. suggested actual traffic counts could be much less in an email to The Star.
"To prove the point, Equus took actual trip data at 8 of its development projects along I-81 and compared that data to what the ITE Manual would show for those properties. In all cases, the actual traffic counts were lower than the ITE Manual calculation. In 7 of the 8 instances, the actual daily counts ranged from just 17% to 52% of the ITE calculation," he wrote.
Pointing out that the Frederick County Planning Commission unanimously supported the "Fruit Hill" application in May, DiLella also said Equus reached out to neighbors in the area and hosted an event to address issues and answer questions.
Proffers for the Fruit Hill rezoning have been revised six times since June of last year, county documents show.
The updated transportation-related proffers are:
- Upgrade of the intersection of Route 11 and Rest Church Road at their cost. Plans to be submitted to VDOT within six months of final rezoning, and construction to proceed forthwith.
- Construction of two lanes of Fruit Hill Road to southern property line from Rest Church Road phased with the development of the property.
- Pro-rata share of signalization of the intersection of Fruit Hill Road and Rest Church Road if warranted.
- Realignment of Zachary Ann Lane to an intersection with Fruit Hill Road.
- Paving and upgrading of Ruebuck Lane.
- If the applicant should submit plans for uses that would exceed traffic generation of those studied in the TIA they would have to complete a new TIA and make recommended improvements
Wednesday's board meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
