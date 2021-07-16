WINCHESTER — People in the audience jeered when the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night voted 6-1 to rezone 277 acres for a potential logistics and data center off Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) across from a residential area.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Bob Wells, Judith McCann-Slaughter, J. Douglas McCarthy, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber voted to rezone the property from Residential Planned Community to General Business and Light Industrial. The previous zoning allowed for 143 acres of commercial use and 550 residential units on six parcels.
Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier, who represents the area where the property is located, was the lone dissenting vote. After the vote was taken, some audience members lined up — while the meeting was still underway — to thank Stegmaier for his vote.
Nearly 200 people attended the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St., and about 150 stood up when asked if they opposed the rezoning. Neighboring property owners cited concerns about noise, increased traffic, hazardous road conditions, decreased property values and decreased quality of life.
After the board’s vote, a few people shouted “put a truck stop in your own backyard.” One man shouted that he would raise as much money as possible to remove the supervisors from their positions. Other exclamations from the crowd included “the stupidity,” “you’re irresponsible,” “it’s not right” and “a bunch of idiots.”
The 277 acres, owned by JGR Three LLC and others, is located about a mile east of Interstate 81 on the southern side of Millwood Pike, east of Prince Frederick Drive (Route 781) and Coverstone Drive (Route 1538) and west of Arbor Court and Pendleton Drive. It is part of the original Carpers Valley/Governors Hill rezoning, which was approved by the board in 2005 and later revised in 2009, 2013 and 2014.
Applicant Wickshire Industrial LLC sought the rezoning to allow for industrial uses for One Logistics Park, with an area for commercial development remaining at the intersection of Coverstone Drive and Millwood Pike. The rezoning eliminates the previously approved residential units. Attorney Randy Minchew, who represented the applicant at Wednesday night’s meeting, has said the site could be used for a logistics park and data center.
During a public hearing on the rezoning prior to the board’s vote, William Melvin, president of the RavenPointe subdivision homeowners association, spoke on behalf of the RavenPointe, RavenWing and Oakdale Crossing neighborhoods in opposition to the rezoning. He cited concerns about tractor-trailers creating safety issues on Millwood Pike, Inverlee Way and Coverstone Drive.
“It will create a traffic nightmare of the worst kind,” Melvin said.
But Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said the industrial rezoning would have “significantly lower” traffic than a residential zoning.
The developer has estimated that the industrial rezoning will decrease potential traffic from 47,000 vehicles per day to 17,000 vehicles per day. Yet several residents said that while the amount traffic might be less, the type of traffic — large trucks entering and leaving the site — would end up being more detrimental. Oakdale Crossing resident Wendy Johnson said she feared having to listen to tractor-trailers drive by all day.
Charlie Mearkle, who lives on Millwood Pike, told the supervisors that if they approved the rezoning, there would be no way to address the traffic mess. He also expressed doubts that county residents would benefit from job growth associated with the project.
“VDOT, this government and taxpayers will be stuck in the traffic nightmare and footing the bill,” Mearkle said. He later called the supervisors’ support of the rezoning “an arbitrary and capricious act that will haunt many.”
“I believe I have legal standing on this issue as the possible rezoning will absolutely cause injury to my property,” Mearkle said. “My family, my neighbors and I will all be aggrieved.”
A few people in the audience did speak in favor of the rezoning. Back Creek District resident Gray Farland said he’s excited to see “cash positive” projects move forward in the county.
“We can’t keep taking on debt and these types of projects bring in that type of revenue that’s needed in the county to offset raising taxes,” Farland said.
Minchew previously said the industrial site would be a construction investment of about $241 million. Additionally, he said the site would generate $1.464 million in real estate taxes and could lead to the direct and indirect employment of 1,120 to 1,350 people.
Faith Power, a member of the Virginia Port Authority board, said the authority believes One Logistics Park would benefit the state, offering “critical benefits that will attract desirable benefits and industry to this area.”
Minchew said eliminating 550 new residential units spares the county from funding additional public safety and school needs. A reduction of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 future students, with an estimated cost of $35,734 per student, is equivalent to $35.7 million in savings, he said.
In defending his vote, Graber noted the potential job opportunities the rezoning would allow. He told the audience if the property became a housing development, as was proposed under the previous zoning, it would be costly to the residents of the Back Creek District, which he represents.
“I appreciate you folks coming out and supporting Mr. Stegmaier in telling us your views and your thoughts. I appreciate that,” Graber said. “But it also impacts my district. It would cost my residents considerable amounts of money if this 550-resident unit development were to be developed, with increased taxes to provide for the services that would be required.”
Stegmaier criticized the other board members for their votes.
“I cannot believe we are doing this,” Stegmaier said. “We are making a decision to adversely impact literally thousands of residents to put into effect a light industrial activity, which we can’t even identify, that will create an impossible situation for people in the interchange area.”
