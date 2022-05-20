WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of rezoning amendments for a gas station and convenience store planned in northeastern Frederick County.
North Stephenson Inc. is seeking proffer amendments for various properties on the eastern side of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), the western side of CSX, the northern side of Redbud Road and the southern side of Snowden Bridge Boulevard. The land, which totals 13.69 acres, is owned by North Stephenson Inc. and K & J Investments LLC. The land’s zoning is a mix of General Business, Industrial Transition and Light Industrial.
The proposed amendments would allow greater trip generation on a 1.68-acre parcel (zoned for General Business) at the intersection of Martinsburg Pike and Snowden Bridge Boulevard. This would accommodate a gas station/convenience store by exempting the parcel from a trip generation cap of 6,303 that was previously imposed on the overall site.
The amendments would also:
Allow the property owners to install a right in/right-out entrance on Snowden Bridge Boulevard, with final design and location to be approved by Frederick County and the Virginia Department of Transportation
Require the property owners to contribute $100,000 toward I-81 exit 317 interchange upgrades
Have the property owners participate in improvements at the intersection of the future Ezra Lane and Snowden Bridge Boulevard.
The rezoning request had come before the Planning Commission on March 16, but several members were concerned that the applicant hadn’t completed a Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) to standards VDOT found sufficient. VDOT at the time said it wasn’t possible to fully assess the potential impacts of the development.
But on Wednesday the commission was informed that VDOT has since accepted the applicant’s traffic study. With that issue resolved, the commission recommended approval of the rezoning amendments, with the exception of Besty Brumback who recused herself from the vote.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on June 8.
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously recommended approval of several ordinance amendments. One would modify the requirement for off-street parking spaces for single-family attached/townhome (SFA/TH) dwelling units from two (2) off-street spaces per unit to 2.5 off-street spaces per unit. Another would clarify the uses permissible with a conditional-use permit in the Residential Planned Community (R4) and Residential Recreational Community (R5) Zoning Districts.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman John Jewell and members Charles Triplett, Jason Aikens, Paige Manuel, Justin Kerns, William Orndoff, Roger Thomas, Kay Dawson, Besty Brumback and Mollie Brannon.
