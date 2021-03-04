WINCHESTER — The owner of a warehouse and office complex on Roberts Street is seeking a property rezoning that would give him more flexibility to attract tenants.
J. Thomas Barbour contacted the Winchester Planning Department in January to ask that the 4.6 acres at 1802-1850 Roberts St., home of Roberts Plaza, be rezoned from Limited Industrial (M-1) to Commercial Industrial (CM-1). His request was presented to the city’s Planning Commission at its work session on Tuesday afternoon.
The current M-1 zoning restricts how Barbour can use his property, which is adjacent to a Schewels furniture store at 1865 Plaza Drive; several single-family homes on Roberts Street, Bellview Avenue and Henry Avenue; and a vacant parcel at 1811 Roberts St. where developers plan to build a 36-unit apartment complex.
Under City Code, the M-1 zoning at Roberts Plaza restricts the site to office, warehousing and assembly uses, but could also open the door to intensive manufacturing. For example, city Planning Director Timothy Youmans said the Rubbermaid and Trex production facilities in southern Winchester are both located on properties zoned M-1.
City Planner David Stewart said CM-1 zoning would prohibit Barbour from using his land for intensive manufacturing but would open the door for other businesses, such as a martial arts studio or bowling alley. He would also be allowed to continue leasing space for office, assembly and warehousing purposes.
“Think of an industrial office-type of development with the option for retail and assembly,” Stewart told the Planning Commission.
“This rezoning seems more beneficial to what has become an increasingly residential area,” Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Barbour’s rezoning request at its next business meeting on March 16. Commissioner Brandon Pifer said on Tuesday he will recuse himself from discussions regarding the proposal due to a potential conflict of interest.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.