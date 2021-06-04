WINCHESTER — A large tract of land in eastern Frederick County is being eyed for a potential logistics park and data center.
Wickshire Industrial LLC is seeking to rezone 277 acres from R4 (Residential Planned Community) to B2 (General Business) and M1 (Light Industrial). The proposed project is called One Logistics Park.
On Wednesday night, the Frederick County Planning Commission voted 12-1 to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve the rezoning request, despite about 50 people attending the meeting in opposition. They have expressed concerns about the impact on their properties, increased traffic congestion and pedestrian safety.
William Melvin, president of the RavenPointe subdivision homeowners association, spoke on behalf of the RavenPointe, RavenWing and Oakdale Crossing neighborhoods against the plan.
“The project as proposed raises major public safety concerns because of the configuration of the proposed Coverstone extension dumping out trucks onto Millwood Pike and Inverlee Way,” Melvin said.
The land is approximately one mile east of Interstate 81 on the southern side of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50), east of Prince Frederick Drive (Route 781) and Coverstone Drive (Route 1538) and west of Arbor Court and Pendleton Drive. It was part of the original Carpers Valley/Governors Hill rezoning, which was approved by the board in 2005, and later revised in 2009, 2013 and 2014. The current zoning allows for 143 acres of commercial use and 550 residential units on six parcels. JGR Three LLC and others own the properties.
Wickshire Industrial LLC wants the site rezoned to allow for industrial uses, with an area for commercial development remaining at the intersection of Coverstone Drive and Millwood Pike. It wants to eliminate the residential units previously approved.
Attorney Randy Minchew, who represents the applicant, has said the site could be used for a logistics park and data center.
County staff has raised some concerns about the rezoning request, saying it was inconsistent with the county’s Comprehensive Plan and that it would increase heavy vehicle traffic in the area.
As part of the rezoning application, new proffers call for the property owners to extend Coverstone Drive from where it ends north of Winchester Regional Airport and east of the Frederick County Public Safety Building to Millwood Pike. The Coverstone Drive extension would be built in four phases and it would serve as an urban four-lane divided collector road with turn lanes.
Proffers also call for various road improvements at the intersection of Millwood Pike/Inverlee Way/Coverstone Drive; improvements at the intersection of Prince Frederick Drive/Costello Drive, and improvements at the intersection of Millwood Pike and Prince Frederick Drive. The property owners would need to acquire off-site right-of-way and easements from adjacent properties to make the improvements. The proffer statement says if the owners cannot acquire the needed land, they will then request the use of eminent domain by the county.
Several Planning Commission members expressed concern that developers would ask the Board of Supervisors to use eminent domain to benefit their own project. However, if the rezoning is approved by the board and the property owners are unable to acquire the land for the road improvements, it could leave the county with unacceptable traffic conditions and no realistic way to address them, according to county staff.
But Minchew told the Planning Commission that the proposed industrial use of the property would result in less traffic than a 550-home residential development.
Several Planning Commission members acknowledged that eliminating a residential development would save the county from investing taxpayer dollars into increased public safety and school needs. Some speculated that an additional residential development might lead to the county having to construct a new school.
While several Planning Commission members said they would prefer no development, commissioner Roger Thomas reminded the audience that, “No development is not our starting point.” Many of the commission members think the proposed industrial use is the lesser of two evils, with Thomas saying it would save the taxpayers a “significant” amount of money.
Commission member Gary Oates said he would vote in favor of the rezoning because “what we have on the books today, and what could be built there, is much worse.”
He said the initial rezoning to allow for residential development was “one of the top three worst land-use decisions the Board of Supervisors ever made” and that he was “shocked” that they approved houses next to the airport. Oates said his vote to approve the rezoning is “taking a really, really bad situation and making it better.”
Thomas, Oates, Alan Morrison, Kay Dawson, Christopher Mohn, Charles Triplett, Roger Thomas, Gary Oates, Rhodes Marston, John Jewell, Elizabeth Kozel and Kevin Kenney voted in favor of the rezoning. Rhodes Marston voted against it. Paige Manuel recused himself from voting.
