WINCHESTER — An age-restricted community could be coming to the Gainesboro District in Frederick County.
On Wednesday, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved rezoning 119.27 acres from Residential Planned Community to Residential Performance with proffers to develop an age-restricted community and 238.37 acres from Residential Planned Community to Rural Areas. These properties are located in the Gainesboro Magisterial District, east of Va. 37 and Merrimans Lane (Route 621), north of Cedar Creek Grade (Route 622), south and west of Winchester. The owners and developers are White Family Properties and Greystone Properties LLC. Greystone Properties was formed by Oakcrest Realty CEO Jim Vickers and JRW Properties President James “Richie” Wilkins III.
Assistant Planning Director Candice Perkins said the properties are part of the original Willow Run development, which was approved in 2001, and later revised in 2009 and 2021. The land was previously approved for up to 1,390 residential units and 32.4 acres for commercial uses.
With Wednesday night’s rezoning, the number of housing units will dramatically decrease. Under the new zoning designation, the 119.27-acre portion will allow for a maximum of 300 age-restricted dwelling units. The units will be limited to single-family, small lot units. The proffers state that 100% of the dwelling units will be rented or sold such that at least one resident in each unit is a person 55 or older. To offset the impact of development, the applicant proffered a monetary contribution of $308 per residential unit.
For the 238-acre parcel, the new zoning will allow for up to 47 by-right, single-family dwellings. The proffers offered are $9,078 per unit.
Assistant Planning Director John Bishop noted that the rezoning would result in the loss of some transportation proffers. For example, under the previous zoning, the developers proffered to extend Jubal Early Drive westward and connect it with Va. 37. Currently, Jubal Early Drive starts at Millwood Avenue, near Shenandoah University, and extends west until it curves north and turns into Meadow Branch Avenue. Under the new zoning, the developers will not have to build the extension.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Authorized the county administrator to execute a contract with Tusa Consulting for project management support to replace the new public safety radio system. The contract is not to exceed $506,385.
- Agreed to sell the former Albin convenience center property at 137 Indian Hollow Road, which is roughly a quarter of an acre, to Winchester Equipment for $101,750. Last year, the county relocated its Albin convenience center to a 6-acre property at 174 Indian Hollow Road.
- Approved a conditional-use permit [CUP] for Winchester Cold Storage to have a parking facility on Brooke Road (Route 1328), within the Fort Collier Industrial Park. The park is located in the Stonewall Magisterial District in the northeastern portion of the county.
- Voted 6-1 to approve a CUP for Winchester-based CClan LLC, which seeks permission for a tractor-trailer parking facility to be located on two parcels within the Carroll Industrial Park off Ebert Road. Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn was the dissenting vote.
- Granted county resident Corey Garrison a CUP to build a boat repair shop in an existing building at 7341 Northwestern Pike in Gore. Proposed conditions limit operating hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Additionally, the CUP stipulates that no more than two employees be hired.
- Rezoned nearly five acres at the corner of U.S. 50 and Botanical Boulevard. The move rezoned 0.75 acres from the Rural Areas District to the General Business District and revised the proffers for an additional 4.09 acres zoned for General Business. As part of the proffers, applicant CRT Properties LLC will construct improvements on Botanical Boulevard. CRT Properties has also proffered $5,000 to fire and rescue services and proffered to construct a 10-foot wide pedestrian trail parallel to U.S. 50. The company also agreed to limit its commercial building space to 36,000 square feet.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn, Shawn Graber, J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter and David Stegmaier.
