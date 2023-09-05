WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission was presented with three separate proposals Tuesday for residential developments that could include up to 83 dwellings.
“We do very much need these houses,” commission member Sandra Bloom said during the panel’s work session in Rouss City Hall.
The first two proposals would be companion developments separated by a small cluster of existing businesses — a First Bank and Trust Co. branch at 611 W. Jubal Early Drive, a Veterans Subs shop at 621 W. Jubal Early Drive and a Children of America preschool at 631 W. Jubal Early Drive. As submitted, 25 townhomes would be built on 1.9 vacant acres south of the businesses at 601 W. Jubal Early Drive, and 26 would be constructed on 3.9 acres of open land north of them at 641 W. Jubal Early Drive.
Tim Painter of the engineering firm Painter-Lewis PLC of Winchester, which was contracted by Stoneridge Cos. Inc. of Winchester to design the Jubal Early projects, said all of the townhouses would be three stories tall and include three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and one-car garages.
“These would not be rentals; these are for-sale homes,” Stoneridge CEO John Willingham told the commission.
According to documentation shared on Tuesday, the 51 townhouses are anticipated to sell for $375,000 each.
The third residential development proposal would bring 32 apartments to 2 acres of land at 1811 Roberts St., directly behind City National Bank at 1830 Valley Ave.
If that address sounds familiar, it’s because a planned-unit development (PUD) overlay to the land zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) was approved by City Council in 2020 for the construction of 36 two-bedroom apartments in three separate buildings. However, the prospective developer of the apartments, Richard W. Pifer Sr. of Winchester, did not submit a site plan within two years and the PUD expired.
The property has changed hands since the 2020 rezoning was approved. According to Winchester real estate records, Robert S. Janney sold the 2-acre site for $620,000 on Feb. 22, 2022, to Dave Holliday Rentals LLC of Winchester.
On Tuesday, Dave Holliday Rentals presented the Planning Commission with an application seeking a new PUD for 32 apartments in a pair of four-story buildings containing 16 units each, and informed the panel that the site is now projected to include a 2,700-square-foot commercial building as well. Winchester Senior Planner David Stewart said the commercial facility would potentially be “a professional office-type structure.”
Estimates shared with the commission state the apartments are expected to have a net tax benefit to city coffers of $42,590 per year after covering expenses for infrastructure, emergency services and education. A fiscal analysis submitted by Dave Holliday Rentals anticipates that four school-age children would call the apartments home once they’re built.
The requested Roberts Street rezoning raised few concerns with the Planning Commission, but members had a mixed reaction to the Jubal Early proposals. Some said they want the project to be approved because Winchester is in the midst of a significant housing shortage, while others expressed concerns about the designs of the buildings and the loss of potential development sites for commercial uses.
“I’m not big on three-story townhouses,” Commissioner Brandon Pifer said. “And I’m not sold on 100% residential there.”
“Since the [COVID-19] pandemic, demand for commercial space has completely cratered,” Bloom countered.
Both of the Jubal Early parcels are currently zoned Planned Commercial (PC) because the city has, for several years, hoped that businesses would be interested in locating there. Building the townhouses and adding enough residential density to the land would require the sites to be rezoned to B-2 with PUD overlays.
If the 51 townhouses are built, documentation submitted to the Planning Commission estimates the dwellings would generate $60,541 in annual tax revenues for city coffers after Winchester covers its costs to serve the development.
Documents estimate 15 or 16 school-age children would call the townhouses home, but Willingham and members of the Planning Commission noted the city school system is currently under capacity and is hoping to bolster its enrollment numbers.
As incentive for the city to grant the rezonings, Stoneridge is offering a series of proffers that would benefit the nearby Green Circle Trail and Abrams Creek Wetlands. Those proffers include a $1,000 donation per each occupied property and the gifting of 2 acres of land, both for an expansion of the trail and wetlands.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said city staff supports the rezoning for the 26 proposed townhouses at 641 W. Jubal Early Drive because that parcel is not very conducive for commercial development. However, staff is recommending denial of the rezoning needed for the 25 townhouses at 601 W. Jubal Early Drive because that is considered prime real estate for commercial development, which generates more taxes and fees than residential properties.
“We want clarity from the applicant” about how Stoneridge would proceed if only one property is rezoned, Youmans said.
“That is a really difficult question to answer,” Willingham said, but he indicated his company may be willing to develop just one of the sites.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to hold public hearings on all three rezoning proposals at its next meeting on Sept. 19 in Rouss City Hall. The panel’s recommendations will then be forwarded to City Council, which will cast the final votes.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairwoman Leesa Mayfield and members Brandon Pifer, Mady Rodriguez, John Fox, Sandra Bloom and Mark Dyck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.