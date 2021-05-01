WINCHESTER — Richard Kennedy announced Friday afternoon that he will run again as a Democrat for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
He made his announcement at the public safety building on Coverstone Drive before roughly 15 people.
“I’m running because I want to make a great life for the families that we have in the community,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy, 70, ran for the position last year, but lost to Republican David Stegmaier. Last year’s race was a special election, designed to fill in a vacancy created by the departure of Shannon Trout, who resigned in November 2019 because she was moving out of the area. Stegmaier is serving the remainder of Trout’s four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
This upcoming election for the Shawnee District seat will be for a full, four-year term. Supervisors are paid $9,000 annually.
Kennedy said he will bring experience to the Board of Supervisors, and said he has “a strong financial background” having previously served as head of the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice. He is also co-chair of the steering committee of the Nonprofit Alliance and said that he believes he can work well with other people as a supervisor.
He noted that the current board is made up entirely of Republicans. He said he wants the board to see “all sides of issues, not just one particular side.”
As supervisor, Kennedy said he wants to ensure that county students receive a high-quality education.
“The kids that we have in class ... need to know there’s a future, and we want to provide the best tools, whether they be teachers or facilities, to have them be able to graduate with the best skill sets that they can to do whatever they want,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said Frederick County is in a recovery period from COVID-19 and that the county needs to start investing in infrastructure — including transportation and broadband — to prepare for growth. Kennedy wants to bring businesses to the area, but he seeks “controlled” growth.
He believes there needs to be more transparency and accountability from the Board of Supervisors, and said he wants to see the community more involved in discussions about county business.
He also said several supervisors have “their own agenda” and accused them of trying to micro-manage the school division, particularly when it comes to budgeting. He said it is the role of the Frederick County School Board, which is made up of people elected by county residents, to manage the school division. He said the School Board was specifically elected to deal with issues relating to the school division, not the Board of Supervisors.
“We voted in the School Board to be able to ensure that the school district is following what should be done,” Kennedy said. “And we don’t need another ... board to go into the minuscule detail analysis of what the school is doing.”
It remains to be seen who Kennedy’s Republican opponent will be in November’s General Election. The Frederick County Republican Committee plans to hold a party canvass on May 15 to select the Republican nominee for Shawnee supervisor. Incumbent David Stegmaier is being challenged by Josh Ludwig for the Republican nomination.
“It sounds like it’s going to be a pretty good battle between the two of them,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said he does not consider himself far-right or far-left.
“I’m looking to pull in the moderates, whether it be Republican or Democrat or the Independents,” Kennedy said. “I would hope that my message would generate interest from those categories. I consider myself as a moderate Democrat. I do like the Democrat ideas better than the other side, the Republican side, but I really want to work with everyone.”
