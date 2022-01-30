WINCHESTER — The Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee (WFCDC) announced Friday that its new officers were elected earlier this month for 2-year terms.
The officers are Chair Richard Kennedy, Firs Chair John Butler, Second Chair Mary Strenko, Secretary Jamie Girvin and Acting Treasurer Marie Straub.
The position of chairman was formerly held by William Fuller, who chose to step down in the fall. Strenko served as interim chair until the committee elected Kennedy on Jan. 8.
“The WFCDC very much appreciated the work that William Fuller and Kate Simpson accomplished, along with other members of the Executive Committee, during their terms,” a news release states. “We look forward to engaging our membership and moving forward with common-sense actions that will help our great community prosper with optimism and vision for the future.”
Kennedy previously served as head of the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice. He unsuccessfully ran for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' Shawnee District seat in 2020 and 2021.
The committee says it hopes to address how the area manages an expected 30% growth over the next 20 years. Ideas include smart investments with a high return, including schools with low-maintenance structures, high-quality teachers and administration, adequate housing for working families, improved transportation systems, and attracting new businesses to accommodate growth and the economy.
