WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice interim CEO Richard Kennedy is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
A special election for the seat will be held Nov. 3. The seat is being temporarily filled by Republican Gene Fisher, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors after independent Shannon Trout vacated the seat in November to move to California.
The winner of the Nov. 3 election will serve the remainder of Trout’s four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021. Supervisors are paid $9,000 annually.
To choose its nominee, the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee plans to hold a virtual caucus at 7:30 p.m April 23. Democratic nominees for Winchester City Council also will be chosen at that time.
So far, Kennedy is the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for the Shawnee District seat. April 19 is the deadline for candidates to file with the Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee.
Kennedy, 69, has been hospice’s interim CEO since August. Prior to that, he was CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber from October 2016 to June 2019.
“Overall, I just want to improve the everyday lives of the people here,” Kennedy said in a phone interview. “I’m out there to let us all kind of work together toward the common goal of making this the best place to live, work and play.”
Kennedy said he believes the county needs to plan for future growth and identify areas for improvement that benefit the majority. He added that he would like to ensure that when taxes are raised there is a direct correlation to a needed community benefit.
“However, given the condition that we are in fighting the [coronavirus] and not knowing what impact this will have on our future finances and people’s lives and so forth, I don’t think right now is the best time to go forward with that until we have a much better understanding of what impact this virus has on the people and the economy and how we are going to come out of this,” Kennedy said. “So I am willing to give that a pass for right now until we have a better idea of where we are headed the next few months.”
Kennedy, who has been a part of chamber coalition efforts to get funding for Interstate 81 improvements, believes the county’s transportation and communications networks, including broadband access, “desperately need to be upgraded.” As the county’s population continues to grow, he thinks county officials should be looking at better public transportation options.
“I think we need a strategy for Frederick County considering the population increase and business growth,” Kennedy said. “We need to develop a plan that meets our anticipated needs such as sufficient housing for our workers and families, schools that educate our children in a safe environment that prepares them for all career options, and promote the area for businesses that provide higher-paying jobs.”
Kennedy, who received an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Grand Canyon College in Phoenix, also would like to “efficiently and smartly” integrate the services of Frederick County and the City of Winchester governments to lower costs and improve reliability for both populations, he said.
All individuals interested in participating in the virtual caucus must prefile by midnight April 19 by going to wfcdc.org. Those who do not have internet access may call 540-358-1121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.