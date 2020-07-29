WINCHESTER — Richard Traczyk, a former Warren County Board of Supervisors chairman, has announced that he is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the 29th District House of Delegates seat recently vacated by Chris Collins.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph Northam set a special election for Nov. 3 to fill the seat, which Collins vacated on June 28 after he was appointed a 26th Judicial District-General District Court judge.
The 29th House District Legislative District Republican Committee plans to hold a firehouse primary on Aug. 8 to select their candidate. Voting will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive.
Allen Sibert, chairman of the legislative district and Frederick County Republican committees, said participants must be registered to vote in the 29th District, which includes the city of Winchester and parts of Frederick and Warren counties. Voters must bring a valid voter ID and sign a pledge to support the Republican candidate on Nov. 3.
Traczyk and Winchester City Councilor Bill Wiley are the only Republicans who have declared their candidacy.
Sibert said the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday to file as a Republican through the committee.
Traczyk, 76, is a Frederick County resident who says he works hard for his constituents, is a good steward of taxpayer money and holds the government accountable to the people.
“I’m running for delegate because we need someone in Richmond who will stand up for the citizens of the 29th District,” Traczyk said in a media release. “We’ve had enough of Richmond’s liberal politics and it’s time to fight back on the unconstitutional overreach pursued by the Democrats who currently control the legislature.”
In 2000, Traczyk retired from the DuPont management team in Warren County after 37 years and decided to run for a public office. He served three four-year terms on the Warren County Board of Supervisors from 2004-2015 and was elected chairman in his final term. He served on the Warren County Planning Commission for 7½ years before becoming a supervisor.
Traczyk said he thought he was done with politics when he stepped down from the board in 2015. “But now I’m seeing more than ever that we need representatives who care more about the citizens than about themselves. We need a representative who is not afraid to speak the truth and do what is right.”
If he elected to the House of Delegates, he said he will defend Second Amendment rights and combat several recently passed laws to enhance gun control. He pointed to the more than 100 Virginia localities that declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” as evidence of the Virginia legislature being “out of touch with the majority of the state.”
Traczyk said he opposes abortion “in all cases” and will oppose any law that “would undermine the right to life, from conception to natural death.” He would also fight raising taxes and push for laws “that will once again make Virginia a great place to do business.”
He believes his experience makes him the right candidate for the GOP ticket.
Wiley, his opponent for the nomination, has been a member of City Council since 2014, serving as vice president in 2015 and president in 2018. Prior to being elected to City Council, Wiley served for five years on the Winchester Planning Commission and was chairman for three of those years. The 49-year-old is business development manager for Howard Shockey and Sons Inc. and an associate real estate broker at Oakcrest Commercial Real Estate.
No Democrats have announced they’re running for the 29th District seat, but Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee Chairman Bill Fuller told The Star that a candidate announcement is expected to be made early next month.
The winner of the Nov. 3 special election will fill the remainder of Collins’ term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
