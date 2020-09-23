MIDDLETOWN — Each year in the northern Shenandoah Valley, we celebrate the apple — both bloom and harvest. Sometimes, in years with favorable weather, we get to celebrate the peach.
This year, one local farm market has decided it’s time to celebrate the tomato.
Richard’s Fruit Market is holding its first Tomato Festival on Sunday.
“We gotta have something to celebrate,” said Eddie Richard, owner of the market started by his parents in 1953.
The festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the market at 6410 Middle Road. There is no admission fee.
The festival will feature music, kids activities and food including tomato-centric treats.
Richard said his farm enjoyed a great crop of tomatoes this season and wanted to showcase the bounty. “We try to be innovative with coming up with ideas to promote what we can grow ourselves,” Richard said.
Richard’s grows and sells just one tomato variety, the Mountain Fresh, a firm tomato with a small core, he said.
On Sunday, market staff will be grilling and selling hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Of course, there will be a juicy slice of tomato to top your burger.
Tomato fans will also be able to purchase freshly made fried green tomatoes, a Caprese salad of tomato and mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze as well as fresh salsa served with chips.
“We can cater to the meat-lovers and to the vegetarians,” Richard said.
For the kids, there’s a petting zoo and barrel-train rides.
As for music, Bud’s Collective will play bluegrass, and when the band takes a break 13-year-old Jake Kohn will perform country music.
The food can be enjoyed with flights of locally made beer and tastings of Virginia wines.
“It’s just a great day to come out to the farm and just chill,” Richard said.
