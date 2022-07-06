WINCHESTER — LL Flooring, a specialty retailer of high-quality, hard-surface flooring, has expanded with the opening of its first store in Winchester at 2562 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
The new store is the Richmond-based company’s 18th Virginia retail location, according to a company news release.
LL Flooring offers over 500 varieties of floors in the latest styles including waterproof vinyl, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile and cork, all which available to view in-store and online at LLFlooring.com.
The company is “dedicated to guiding customers throughout their entire flooring journey, from that first spark of inspiration to installing the floor correctly, with high-touch, knowledgeable flooring experts to answer any questions," the release states.
LL Flooring President and CEO Charles Tyson said in the release that the company embraces any opportunity to expand in Virginia and is excited to open a Winchester store "led by a team of flooring experts who can help guide customers throughout their flooring journey."
The local store features a design center, which leverages video capability so store associates can collaborate with customers and professionals using the “Picture It” floor visualizer tool to help find the best floor for any vision or project and see how it will look in their space.
LL Flooring partners with professionals to help builders, remodelers, installers, property managers, design professionals and others with a seamless, efficient experience. Several of the floors stocked by LL Flooring carry limited commercial warranties in addition to industry-leading warranties for retail customers, the company said.
Pros can register online at LL Flooring.com for access to project planning tools, real-time view of inventory levels at nearby stores, pro-exclusive pricing and the ability to track client projects. There are also extended hours for pros at the store and a robust assortment of tools, molding and other accessories. Pre-staged orders for quick pick up or customized direct ship or delivery solutions are another perk for the pro.
Adding to these benefits, pros can pass along the special pricing they receive to their customers via a referral to the LL Flooring store.
The Winchester store is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Customers can also access LL Flooring resources at the company’s call center, 1-844-4LLFloor or via chat online at LLFlooring.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.