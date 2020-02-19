WINCHESTER — Following a months-long feasibility study, Lynx Ventures Inc. has agreed to buy the former Winchester Towers site on North Cameron Street.
The $325,000 purchase agreement with the site’s current owner, the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA), indicates the Richmond-based company is ready to proceed with development of a proposed $35.5 million mixed-use complex called Cameron Square, which is expected to include 165 one- and two-bedroom apartments in up to five separate buildings, plus 8,000 square feet of ground-floor space for retail and restaurant use, and a parking deck.
Up to 20% of the apartments would be offered as affordable housing, meaning rents would be low enough for working-class individuals and families.
Cameron Square would be built on the Towers site at 200-214 N. Cameron St., as well as several adjoining parcels that Lynx plans to buy from Glaize Properties Inc. at 220, 224, 302, 324 and 326 North Cameron Street, 101 and 110 East Fairfax Lane, and 145 Baker Lane.
“It’s a complex project,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday. “We are in no way at the finish line, but this is another important step in moving it forward.”
The Winchester Towers property, first developed in 1962 as the four-story Darlington Motor Inn and later converted into apartments, has been vacant since the original building was demolished in late 2016.
City Council bought the property for $795,000 in October 2014. The EDA purchased the building from the city for the same $795,000 price in August 2016, then spent another $388,000 to demolish it later that year.
The vacant site was initially designated for a downtown hotel and conference center, but that idea fell through in late 2017 when North Cameron Development Group LLC of Winchester, following a lengthy feasibility study, decided it would not exercise its option to buy the property.
Lynx entered the picture in October 2018. It proposed building Cameron Square on the 0.38-acre Towers property and the nearby Glaize-owned parcels, expanding the size of the proposed mixed-use complex to nearly two full blocks along North Cameron Street between East Piccadilly Street and Baker Street.
Bernard Harkless, a principal with Lynx Ventures Inc., told the city’s Board of Architectural Review earlier this month that his firm would need to remove two vacant structures at 101 E. Fairfax Lane to construct Cameron Square’s parking deck, which would include up to 180 spaces for use by tenants and the general public. The rest of the Glaize-owned buildings, including recently renovated properties on North Cameron Street that are home to Winchester Brew Works and NextHome Realty Select, would be incorporated into the new mixed-use complex.
“They certainly have shown to date a great ability to be imaginative, and their track record shows that what they do fits within the environments they work in,” Hershberger said about Lynx.
To help bring Cameron Square to fruition, the EDA is taking a loss on the property sale. After the authority spent a total of $1,183,000 to buy the Towers site and raze the original building, it is selling the property to Lynx for $325,000. Lynx will also pay at least $25,000 to offset the EDA’s demolition expenses from 2016, but that amount could climb to as much as $400,000 if the firm misses deadlines for any pre-established milestones such as filing a site plan within a year, obtaining a building permit and receiving a certificate of occupancy.
No start date for Cameron Square’s construction has been established, but officials have said the complex should be open for business no later than 2025.
Cameron Square is coming on the heels of another major downtown redevelopment project, The Lofts at East Piccadilly, which developer Piccadilly Street Investments LLC envisions as a five-story, $10 million to $11 million complex that would include 47 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking for all tenants.
Construction of The Lofts at East Piccadilly, located just one block east of Cameron Square, is slated to begin this spring, and it should be ready for occupancy by spring 2021.
“Two projects of this magnitude will certainly have a noticeable impact on the appearance and nature of downtown,” Hershberger said. “The expectation is that with this influx of population into the Old Town area, it will have a positive impact on our current commercial atmosphere .... [and] accelerate redevelopment and commercial activity.”
(5) comments
Isn't this kind of illegal or shady at the least?
165 one and two bedroom apartments....
Aside from the shellacking the city is taking on the money lost for the sale, has anyone considered the impact on the city schools this project may have? Are there any proffers to help offset the cost for additional enrollment / teacher needs / class space needs?
Excellent management of EDA funds. Buy high, sell low””Z😊🍌🍆
What a deal! An assist bought and demo-ed for over a million dollars sold for just 325K and a promise. Shame on City Council and the EDA for this misadventure.
.... an asset...
