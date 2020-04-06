The professional basketball landscape is just one of the many areas of life in a state of uncertainty because of COVID-19, but Winchester resident Grant Golden is going to try and get as many answers as he can while he can.
The 6-foot-10, 255-pound redshirt junior forward declared himself as an early entry candidate for the NBA draft on Monday. In doing so, Golden is reserving the right to maintain his final year of collegiate eligibility. The deadline for Golden to withdraw his name from the draft pool and retain collegiate eligibility is June 3.
In a phone interview, Golden said unless he’s overwhelmed by what he hears, he does plan on returning to Richmond. But he wants to listen to what professional teams have to say.
The second team All-Atlantic 10 selection said Monday’s decision was something he had been thinking about for a while after consulting his parents, the Richmond coaching staff, and his coaches from St. James School in Hagerstown, Md. Golden graduated from St. James in 2016 after playing his first two years of high school at Sherando.
“My inner circle and people that I trust, this is something we talked about doing once the season is over,” Golden said. “I think I’ll just naturally get looks purely off of my size. I think I want to know what skill set and what specific things I really need to work on to give myself a chance to hopefully make the NBA. We felt like this process would give me that opportunity.
“I fully intend on returning to Richmond and playing my final year of eligibility. That’s the plan for me as of right now.”
Golden said he definitely won’t be playing for Kentucky. There was some Internet speculation that Kentucky was interested in Golden as a graduate transfer. Golden said Kentucky asked St. James if he was considering moving on since the Wildcats couldn’t talk to Golden directly.
The last area player to be selected in the two-round, 60-player NBA draft was former Millbrook star Erick Green, who was selected 46th by the Utah Jazz in 2013. (Green currently plays professionally in Spain.) This year’s draft is scheduled for June 25.
Golden is coming off a strong season in which he averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and shot .524 (161 of 307) from the floor in 25.9 minutes per game. Golden helped lead the Spiders to a 24-7 record (tied for most regular-season wins in school history) and a 14-4 conference mark to place second in the A-10. The Spiders stood a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team even if they didn’t win the A-10 Tournament before the season was called off on March 13 because of COVID-19.
In a news release, Richmond coach Chris Mooney supported the decision of Golden and his teammates Blake Francis and Jacob Gilyard who also declared their NBA draft intentions on Monday as early entrants.
“Our entire program supports the decision by Blake, Grant, and Jacob,” Mooney said. “Going through the NBA draft evaluation process will help them pursue their dreams of playing professional basketball at the highest level. Their talent and hard work have put them in a position where those dreams are closer than ever, and we will do everything we can to assist them in this process.”
The NBA is shut down for an indefinite amount of time because of COVID-19, so Golden is not able to work out and meet with teams in person.
“We’re not really sure how [COVID-19] is going to go,” Golden said. “I don’t think anybody does. But if there isn’t any workouts, hopefully, I’ll be able to get on [video conferencing applications] Zoom or Skype and be able to talk to some of these [pro personnel] and just have them be able to break down some of my film from this past season and try and get as much feedback as possible.
“Whatever it is [I have to do], hopefully, I’ll be ready and prepared for it. I just want to get as much out of it as I possibly can.”
Golden said he’s not sure if he plans on signing an agent. Last year, the NCAA began allowing early entrants to sign agents while still retaining eligibility to help with the pre-draft process.
“We’re going to weigh the pros and cons of that,” Golden said.
Golden said he’s currently at his home in Winchester, running outside and doing some workouts in the basement with the help of guidelines provided by Richmond’s strength and conditioning staff.
“It’s tough right now basketball-wise to get into a gym or anything like that,” Golden said. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can at home.”
Golden certainly did whatever he could to make Richmond better this year.
“I think my overall play-making ability, and just the ability to pass the ball and make plays for my teammates, and get guys open shots, came a long way,” Golden said. ‘I think the biggest thing for me was patience. Just getting another year of experience and being a year older, things slowed down for me a little bit.
“I was able to see certain things [on the floor] that I didn’t even see when I was younger. I was just overall able to make better plays for our team and help put us in a position to win games.”
Richmond won almost twice as many games as the previous season, when the Spiders went 13-20 (6-12 in the A-10).
Golden’s minutes decreased from 31.5 last year to 25.9, which is exactly what Richmond wanted to do with him. The Spiders thrived on balance, with eight players averaging double figures in minutes, four averaging double figures in points and three averaging at least five rebounds per game.
“I think playing less minutes really helped me toward the end of the season,” said Golden, who improved his shooting percentage by 2.1 percent from last season. “My body just felt way better. I was in a lot better condition and shape than I was the previous year.”
Golden wished he could have pushed his body a little more. Richmond was looking to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011.
The Spiders were a popular pick in simulated tournaments. Joe Lunardi had Richmond in an opening round game as a No. 12 seed but had Richmond advancing to the Sweet 16 (with a win over Butler and Grant’s brother Bryce in the first round). Barstool Sports put Richmond in the Final Four. The national semis were scheduled for this past Saturday, with the final Monday night.
“It was pretty upsetting, obviously [not getting a chance at the NCAA Tournament],” Golden said. “I don’t know if it’s something that all of us will ever really come to terms with or really accept.
“We felt like we put ourselves in a position to play in the NCAA Tournament. We put in a lot of work and a lot of effort and a lot of time towards that goal. For it to get taken away, it’s really upsetting. But it is what it is. We’ll get over it here soon. We’ll be back next year ready to go.”
