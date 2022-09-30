WINCHESTER — Whether it's relaxing in a hot tub, swimming laps, tubing down the Shenandoah River or driving down I-95 to get to the nearest beach, when humans want a little R&R they often look to the water. It’s no different for our furry friends. Water can be a dog’s best friend. And there is a new business in Winchester that beckons you to “book your pet’s stay in paradise.”
Paradise, in this case, looks in many ways like “home,” if your home is equipped with an indoor pool catered to dogs in addition to comfy beds for rest time, toys and places to socialize and play. Ridgeside K9 Winchester Aquatic Center recently opened in Frederick County’s Gateway Shopping Center on Berryville Pike just a few storefronts down from Ridgeside K9’s Doggie Daycare and Training Center.
Ridgeside K9 owner Aaron Taylor and his staff hope dogs and their owners feel comfortable from the minute they step into the business.
The facility includes treadmills, outdoor exercise space and 24/7 staffing that enables the dogs to go out every 90 minutes. “It is a home environment. There are always people around,” says Taylor. He says the constant staff presence makes the dogs feel at ease, so there isn’t the same amount of barking one might hear at traditional kennels.
What the 24/7 staffing also affords is the opportunity for local dogs to splash around in a 51,000-gallon pool in the aquatic center. Taylor thinks it's the largest indoor swimming pool in the nation dedicated to dogs. This amenity sets Ridgeside K9 Winchester apart from the company’s other 11 locations in seven states. The company, currently headquartered in Loudoun County, is getting ready to make the Winchester area its operations hub.
***
The width of one side of Ridgeside K9 Winchester's pool has canine-friendly stairs for easy entry and exit. It is equipped with special filtration equipment to keep dogs and humans healthy. Most of the pool is 2-feet deep. However, the deep end maxes out at 4 feet 9 inches. This allows dogs to be trained to ride on the paddleboards, kayaks and canoes that the center has available. It is a saltwater pool, which is especially nice for dogs that are learning to swim, according to Taylor, since it gives added buoyancy.
A U.S Marine veteran and former police officer, Taylor knows how to operate around water and training environments. He also understands the sort of trauma first responders and veterans can face. Therefore, in addition to training and helping canines, the company has a people-oriented mission as well. Ridgeside K9 seeks to help former first responders, former police officers, military veterans and others who have served the public in high stress, service-oriented jobs — “put down the pills, put down the bottles and pick up a leash.”
Taylor strives to hire local people and takes employee retention seriously. In Virginia, Taylor says the company has 100 people on payroll. Ridgeside K9 has only lost four of those staff members in eight years. He attributes that to good pay and hiring topnotch people and trainers. Among the valued employees are Taylor’s wife and former police officer, Colette Cunningham, and Jeff Aman, a Navy veteran. Taylor says both play key roles in helping Ridgeside K9 Winchester thrive.
Ridgeside K9’s business model and mission — people helping people, people helping dogs, dogs helping people — seem to render smooth operations in a situation that could be chaotic. On a Tuesday at 2 p.m., every treadmill in the training center is full. Dogs of all breeds and sizes silently trot side-by-side. In the middle of the training room several large dogs obediently sit on dog beds watching while another dog is being leash trained.
Aside from music being played, the kennel area is relatively quiet. Staff members circulate among the dogs. They tidy up, talk to the dogs and ready some for activities — be it outdoor time, treadmill walking, training or swimming.
Meanwhile, in the aquatic center, a shepherd quietly paddles in the pool with a trainer, learning to swim and fetch a ball that is thrown farther and farther away. The pooch’s companion offers calm words of support from the deck.
Taylor believes dogs, just like people, benefit from interaction, exercise and engagement. He says some anxious or “overactive” dogs might be able to avoid being medicated if they are exercised well and kept engaged.
There are three main ways dogs benefit from pool time, says Taylor. “Where the pool is really good for all dogs is safety. Teach them to swim. It is a life-saving skill.”
While some dogs are bred for aquatic pursuits, other dogs do not find swimming to be natural. Taylor says testing the waters in a one-on-one situation in the indoor pool where there are life jackets, trainers and dog-friendly accessibility features is a good way to explore a canine’s comfort and ability in the water.
“The second part of it for some dogs that are obese or have other issues is to get them into an environment where it’s easier on joints to exercise,” Taylor says. Swimming provides good, no-impact exercise once dogs get the hang of it. One minute of swimming is equivalent to four minutes of running for dogs, according to veterinary surgeon and canine physiologist Dr. Arleigh Reynolds, who is cited on Ridgeside K9’s website.
“The third area is rehabilitation,” Taylor explains. “Hydrotherapy has big benefits” if a dog has been injured or has had surgery. The pool is kept at a consistent 85 degrees to provide adequate warmth for therapy.
***
Ridgeside K9 Winchester faced many setbacks while developing the aquatic facility. It took longer to get up and running than Taylor expected. However, he says the learning experience has been “great” and the 18 months of work and renovation was well worth it. “We have been hitting our numbers,” Taylor explains. “People are happy with the set up.”
Clients can sign up for pool time without a trainer present or with one for no extra charge. Life jackets, equipment and watercraft are also available without an added fee. Dog owners can bring up to two of their dogs for $50 for a 30-minute private swim. If a dog is being boarded, owners can pay $15 dollars for their pooch to dive in for a splash during a stay.
The company plans to add to its aquatic offerings and is equipping the center for canine water athletes to train for dock diving, retrieval sports and more.
Perhaps informed by his experience with the Marines, Taylor and his team dove headfirst into new waters when they took on the mission of creating Winchester’s first dog aquatic center. So far, the crew is not just treading. It’s forging ahead like a tight ship surrounded by dogs happily paddling alongside.
For more information, visit ridgesidek9winchester.com or call 540-270-7132.
