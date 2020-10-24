WINCHESTER — Local Democrats plan to have a “Ridin’ with Biden” caravan event Sunday afternoon to show support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Event co-organizer Des Robertson said that vehicles decorated with signs supporting Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will head out from the Apple Blossom Mall at 1 p.m. The vehicles will include signs supporting initiatives like Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ pride, climate change and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robertson said the Biden vehicles will travel from the mall to downtown Winchester and Berryville Avenue. Afterward, the vehicles will hit U.S. 11 and travel south, driving through Stephens City and Middletown.
She said the event was created in response to numerous “Trump vehicle parades” that have been occurring throughout the state recently, including locally.
“I’ve been seeing them pop up everywhere and I don’t see any Democratic support around here,” Robertson said.
She offered the idea of “Ridin with Biden” on the “I Can’t Breathe” Facebook group, a group dedicated to fighting racial injustice. The group was formed after the May 25 death of George Floyd amid nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The idea of a Biden caravan appealed to many local Democrats.
“I’m hoping it will give more people in this area hope that we are going to have change,” Robertson said. “I’m 27. A lot of people my age and younger and even older Democrats get disheartened sometimes because of all of the conservative support in this area. It seems to drown out the liberal support. So I’m hoping it will give people more hope for progressive change in this area and that we may not stay so conservative. I think there’s a lot more liberal support in this area than people realize. People really don’t feel like they have a voice.”
Robertson said about 90 people have agreed to participate in the caravan as of Friday afternoon, but that more people are welcome to show up at the Apple Blossom Mall and participate.
