BERRYVILLE — The widening of a roughly 5-mile stretch of U.S. 340 at the Virginia/West Virginia line is being delayed due to right of way acquisition issues.
The two-lane stretch of the highway will be widened to four lanes. That will include approximately 700 feet in Clarke County, although most of the project will be in neighboring Jefferson County, West Virginia, officials have said.
Matthew Smith, a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) engineer, told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the problem lies on the West Virginia side of the line.
About 40 parcels must be obtained for rights of way. Some of the parcels are in the final stages of negotiations with landowners, but about half appear headed for condemnation proceedings, according to Smith.
Based on what he’s heard from West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) officials, “it’s been challenging to get court dates for the condemnation hearings,” he told the supervisors.
“Road construction can’t start until all the right of way has been acquired and utilities (have been) adjusted,” Smith emphasized.
Construction was supposed to be completed by spring of 2025. Smith said the right of way issues likely will push back that date, but he doesn’t know how long.
Federal and state dollars administered by WVDOH are to cover the widening.
Those who drive U.S. 340 to Maryland soon will have to take an alternate route for part of their trips.
A portion of the highway near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, will temporarily close Sept. 12 for a rockslide repair project. The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 11, Smith said based on information he received from WVDOH.
Detour signs will be posted and some traffic signal patterns will be altered soon, he said.
As far as traffic congestion, “we (VDOT) are not expecting a significant impact on the roads in Clarke County,” he added. But “we will be closely monitoring the project.”
Work to install safety enhancements along Va. 7 in Clarke County, east of Berryville, apparently got under way Tuesday, a day later than planned because of a contractor’s delay, Smith said.
The enhancements, to be made between West Main Street (Va. 7 Business) and River Road (Route 606), will include shoulder widening and the installation of new rumble strips, pavement markings and better guardrails.
“In the end, I think they’ll be very helpful,” said David Weiss, the supervisors’ chairman and Buckmarsh District representative.
VDOT also recently installed a flashing stop sign on southbound Bishop Meade Road (Route 255) at the intersection of Millwood Road (Route 723). That was done amid public concerns about pedestrian safety problems in the rural village of Millwood in southeastern Clarke County.
“It gets your attention,” Smith said of the flashing.
The private Millwood Community Association is looking into other potential safety improvements after recently deeming ones suggested by VDOT inappropriate.
“No further work will be done in Millwood” — through county/VDOT cooperation — until the association finishes its effort, said Weiss.
