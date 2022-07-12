An 84-year-old Rileyville man died at the scene of a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon.
Robert F. Santmyer, 84, died as a result of his injuries from the crash that happened along Bentonville Road (Route 613), just east of Gooney Manor Loop (Route 631) at 4:40 p.m.
Santmyer was driving a 1996 Ford F-250 east on Bentonville Road when it ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a fence, a news release states.
A passenger in the truck, an 84-year-old woman from Rileyville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Both occupants of the truck were wearing seat belts.
A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.
