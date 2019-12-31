WINCHESTER — First Night Winchester 2020 should prove to be the best one in recent years, and maybe the best ever, Executive Director Christine Germeyer believes.
The annual New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring events to entertain most everyone, runs from 10 a.m. today until midnight. Most venues are in the downtown area.
Mother Nature seems to be helping the nonprofit First Night Winchester organization that puts on the celebration each year.
“It looks like the weather is going to be very favorable for us,” Germeyer said.
Rain throughout the day put a slight damper on the celebration last Dec. 31, and some previous years’ festivals were affected by precipitation or cold temperatures. However, the National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-40s today. Tonight’s low temperature is forecast to be around 32 degrees, but that likely will come overnight after the activities have ended. Some clouds may be overhead, but no precipitation is expected.
Billed as a celebration of the visual and performing arts, First Night is designed to be a family-friendly alternative to New Year’s Eve gatherings involving alcoholic beverages.
Along with the good weather, more children’s activities and some new performers are making this year’s event notable.
Traditionally, daytime activities have been geared toward children. That is much the case this year. Still, “for the entire 14 hours, we’ve got something for kids to do,” Germeyer said.
Daytime activities for youngsters include face-painting, performances by magician/comedian Louie Foxx and a presentation by the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, a wild animal rehabilitation center in Clarke County. Nighttime activities for the young, as well as the young at heart, include an educational program about reptiles by wildlife educator Michael Shwedick, pinball tournaments at Incredible Flying Objects (qualifying will be during the daytime) and performances by ventriloquist Ian Varella and soap bubble artist Casey Carle.
“Part of our mission is to bring families together,” Germeyer said.
Popular entertainers such as singer-songwriter Robbie Limon and Patsy Cline tribute artist Tracey Wygal are back this year. New performers include singer-songwriters Teddy Chipouras and Azure Wolf, as well as the Cadillac Romeos, whose performances reflect a variety of musical styles, including vintage rock, classic country and blues.
Again this year, First Night will feature Messages of Hope, which will be displayed inside the Espresso Bar & Cafe on the Loudoun Street Mall. The inspirational messages, handwritten on canvasses by area residents, are intended to provide encouragement to people who are feeling lonely or facing hardships during the holiday season.
First Night will conclude with the “apple drop” at the intersection of Cameron and Boscawen streets at midnight, marking the start of the new year, followed by a fireworks display.
Admission to First Night activities is a $10 wristband that can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center and, from 5-9 p.m. today, the Old Town Welcome Center on East Boscawen Street. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted for free.
A limited supply of commemorative buttons, such as those used in the past for admission, will be available for $5 each at the welcome center for visitors wanting them. The buttons strictly are souvenirs. Only people wearing wristbands will be admitted to activities and musical performances.
More information about First Night, its activities and their specific locations is online at www.firstnightwinchester.com.
(2) comments
DJ Skyhigh will be performing all night at Piccadilly's Pub with dance music.
Waltz or mazurka?
