The Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will mark U.S. Constitution Week, which is Sept. 17-23, with the "Ringing of the Bells" at noon Monday.
"We encourage all to ring bells ten times, signifying the ten amendments of the Bill of Rights," the release states.
Church, fire departments and schools are encouraged to participate.
This year marks the 236th anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution and the 231st anniversary of the Bill of Rights, the release states.
A Constitution Week display will be at Handley Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, from Sept. 26-Oct. 9.
"The library has more than 25 books, for all ages, concerning the U.S. Constitution, listed in the display," the release states.
The Constitution was signed Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia.
