Rising interest rates slowed down home sales in the northern Shenandoah Valley as the second quarter of 2022 closed in June.
Mike Cooper, principal broker with Cornerstone Business Group in Frederick County, explained that real estate markets in the region have taken on one of two patterns. One, he said, is an inverted V-shaped pattern, in which sales start strong, have a sharp rise, then decline in the final month of the quarter. The other pattern is more of a U-shape, where sales start strong, decline mid-quarter and rebound to finish the quarter higher.
Shenandoah County is the only locality in the region to follow the U-shape pattern, according to data from Bright MLS that Cooper uses to conduct quarterly market studies.
Cooper said the data showed that sales in Shenandoah County increased 29% from the middle of the quarter to the end.
The other localities — the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke and Warren — all closed the second quarter of 2022 with a lower sales volume than the middle of the quarter.
“The third quarter of 2022 will be critical in understanding where the local market is going,” Cooper said. “If the inverted-V shaped volume continues, it may be a sign that increases in interest rates have scared some would-be first-time buyers out of the market, and those increases may block other buyers from buying a home.”
If a buyer makes $70,000 a year, has a debt-to-income ratio of 36% and has $20,000 to put down on a home, that buyer could afford a home valued at $225,343 with a 5.4% interest rate on a 30-year mortgage, Cooper said.
But if the interest rate moves up to 6.125%, the buyer could only afford a home priced at $214,653.
The interest rate might also impact other aspects of the buying process, such as down payments, Cooper explained, which would again change the price the buyer could afford.
In Winchester, for example, the average sales price of a home is $375,000, Cooper said, and the median sales price sits at $333,000 in Winchester.
“The buyer may become a perpetual renter,” Cooper said.
Cooper said data shows that as interest rates have increased, home sales have declined.
Winchester saw a 28.6% decline in sales from May to June; Frederick and Clarke counties each saw a 17% drop; and Warren County dropped 11%. Only Shenandoah County increased in sales May to June. One reason, Cooper said, is that home prices in Shenandoah County haven’t risen as much as nearby localities.
“If you look at the Shenandoah County market, the average and median sales prices are the most affordable, especially for first-time buyers,” Cooper said. “The average sale price only increased 1.4% from $290,000 to $294,000 year to year, and the median increased 8%, or $259,000 to $280,000, during the same period. Shenandoah County had the lowest median sales price increase of the five localities other than Frederick County, which was 5%.”
Cooper said it takes many factors to make a real estate market healthy or unhealthy, such as high interest rates, high inflation rates, low inventory, lack of adequate employment opportunities or lack of affordable housing.
“Strong housing markets are a summation of multiple things and when aspects of a strong market are removed one by one, housing becomes like any commodity in its affordability,” he said. “The third quarter of the Shenandoah Valley real estate market will be a signal as to where the valley is headed into 2023.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.