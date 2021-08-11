Potomac Riverkeeper Network and Shenandoah Riverkeeper are calling for greater and more frequent water testing in the Shenandoah River following reports of harmful cyanobacteria near Strasburg.
The riverkeeper organizations have asked the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Department of Health to increase their water testing efforts and develop enforceable standards for deadly cyanotoxins found in blue-green algae in the river.
The request comes “in response to the state’s issuance of its first-ever public health advisory for the Shenandoah,” a news release from the Potomac Riverkeeper Network explains.
Following reports of algae blooms on the river in mid-July, the VDEQ collected additional samples at three sites on the river: Lower River Road, Bethel Road and Strasburg near South Holliday Street (Va. 648) and later released an advisory about a 10-mile stretch of the river’s North Fork that includes those testing sites.
The health advisory warns river users to avoid contact with those areas by not swimming or allowing their pets and farm animals to drink from the river.
But Shenandoah Riverkeeper Mark Frondorf said that isn’t enough.
The VDEQ regularly tests the river for filamentous algae, which he said is unpleasant and harmful but doesn’t pose the sort of health risks that blue-green algae does.
“They need to be looking at both,” Frondorf said on Monday.
Furthermore, he said, “We need to develop standards to address this.”
The state advisory combined with data collected by state scientists supporting it “clearly show that the Shenandoah River’s health is at great risk, and now the public’s is as well,” Frondorf states in the release.
The danger of cyanobacteria “cannot be overestimated,” Frondorf says.
“State regulators and lawmakers need the political will to take strong action before it’s too late and the river is permanently degraded. We cannot allow that to happen, for the sake of this beautiful river and the valley communities it runs through.”
The riverkeeper organizations are calling for authorities to “address nutrient pollution to protect the health of people, pets, livestock, smallmouth bass and other creatures that call the river home.
“Algae blooms, both cyanobacteria and filamentous, are made worse by nutrient runoff, much of which comes from agricultural operations,” the release explains.
Frondorf says the VDEQ is developing new standards to measure algae pollution in the river, and it’s the Shenandoah Riverkeeper’s daily river patrols and reports of algae blooms over the past 10 years that played a key role in compelling the agency “to finally act.”
“But new standards will take years to reap benefits,” he says in the release.
“And even more important, the new standards will cover only filamentous algae...
“In the meantime, hotter summers, lower river flows and continued pollution have created the ‘perfect storm’ for both nuisance and toxic algal blooms to thrive,” he continues. “And we need vastly more real time sampling so that river users know where and when contact with the water is safe.”
The Potomac Riverkeeper Network also calls for increased state funding for the VDEQ and other agencies “to enact enforceable standards for toxic algae, hire staff to monitor water quality, assist farmers to adopt better practices and take action against polluters.”
The release cites other stakeholder communities — such as outfitters, restaurants, campgrounds and lodging — that rely on a clean, healthy river and “should enjoy the same level of support for their business interests as farmers.”
Test results are expected back later this week on water possibly contaminated with the toxic algae in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River that provides Winchester’s drinking water.
Responding to a recommendation by the Virginia Department of Health, city workers took water samples on Thursday and Friday for anatoxin-a, according to Perry Eisenach, Winchester public services director.
Until the test results are back, the city has increased the use of the of permanganate, a chemical type of salt, in treatment of the water. Eisenach said it’s being done as an “extra precaution.”
Because it’s a toxin, not a bacteria, boiling water wouldn’t make it safe from anatoxin-a, also known as ATX. If 10 straight days of testing for ATX showed there were levels of 0.4 micrograms per liter or more, the city would issue a drinking water ban. However, Eisenach said that’s extremely unlikely and emphasized the water is believed to be safe.
Town of Strasburg officials have received test results indicating its community water supply remains safe to drink as they monitor the harmful algae bloom.
