WINCHESTER — Ebro Foods, through its United States subsidiary Riviana Foods, is selling its Ronzoni brand dry pasta in the U.S. to 8th Avenue Foods and Provisions Inc., both companies have announced.
The deal includes Riviana Foods’ plant at 300 Park Center Drive, which has been in Winchester for the last 28 years.
A request for comment on the future of the Winchester plant was not returned by Riviana Foods nor 8th Avenue Foods and Provisions as of Thursday.
The Ronzoni business has been valued at $95 million, according to news releases from the companies. The Ronzoni business generated net sales of approximately $115.8 million in 2020 and $102 million in 2019, Ebro Foods’ release noted.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the second calendar quarter of 2021 (8th Avenue’s third fiscal quarter), subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of any applicable regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed by 8th Avenue.
8th Avenue is billed by the company as a “leading, private brand-centric consumer products holding company, manufacturing and selling private brand food products to retail, food service and ingredient customers,” according to its website.
It was formed in October 2018 through a combination of Post Holdings’ private brands businesses and is owned by Post Holdings.
