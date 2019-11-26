Roadside emergency kits can be a lifesaver if your vehicle breaks down, especially during the winter.
Two items to consider keeping in a vehicle’s cabin are escape tools (seat belt cutter and window breaker) and a small fire extinguisher.
Emergency personnel respond to more than 250,000 vehicles fires nationwide a year.
Here is a complete list of recommended emergency kit items:
- A cellphone to call for help.
- A bag to contain your kit, preferably a canvas duffel bag.
- Jumper cables.
- Three reflective plastic triangles placed 50 feet apart to alert oncoming traffic or LED, emergency battery- powered lights visible from long distances. Fused or strike flares go out eventually and can be dangerous to handle.
- First aid kit.
- Flashlight and extra batteries.
- A blanket.
- Several water bottles.
- Granola or energy bars.
- A tire inflator and sealant kit that can plug a small cut or hole in a tire.
- Paper towels or rags to open the hood on an overheated vehicle, check your oil or to wipe any oil/grease off your hands.
- A spare quart or more of motor oil, along with a funnel, and a gallon of coolant for the radiator and windshield washer fluid.
- A tool kit with screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, vise grips, pocket knife, duct tape, etc.
- A no-spill gas can securely anchored in the trunk.
- Road maps.
- Ice scraper, small, foldable shovel; umbrella, rain gear.
