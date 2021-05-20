WINCHESTER — The James Wood High School and Indian Hollow Elementary School renovation projects are beginning to move forward.
On Tuesday night, the Frederick County School Board unanimously approved awarding an engineering and architectural contract of $5,256,500 to Roanoke-based RRMM Architects.
In March, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to appropriate $72.84 million to expand and renovate the 41-year-old high school located at 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road. The board also voted 6-1 to issue a $72.84 million general obligation bond to finance the project.
At the same meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve issuing a $12.02 million general obligation bond to finance the renovation of Indian Hollow Elementary School at 1548 N. Hayfield Rd. The school was built in 1988.
James Wood, which opened in 1980, was built for $8 million. Since then, there have been two additions but no major renovations.
The James Wood project will be completed in phases over the next three years and it is expected to be finished by the start of the 2024-25 school year, according to Frederick County Public Schools' website. The project will include replacing and/or upgrading major systems including the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). New classrooms and science labs also will be added, in addition to learning community and collaborative space. Solar tubes will be installed on the school's upper level to create natural light in classrooms. A major addition will be constructed on the front of the school, which will include an administration, guidance and clinic area. There also will be a new multi-media center, a new cafeteria and a new main entrance leading to a student commons area.
Indian Hollow's improvements are expected to be completed by the 2023-24 school year. The project will take place in phases over two years.
The scope of the project at Indian Hollow includes the replacement of the school's HVAC system. New, larger windows will be installed to create more natural light in classrooms. The entire interior of the school will be repainted and bathrooms will be renovated. More safety and security measures will be implemented by replacing all exterior entrance doors with doors that include a secured access system and adding a fire lane around the exterior of the building.
Attending the School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night at the division’s administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Michael Lake and Frank Wright. The meeting was broadcast online via YouTube.
