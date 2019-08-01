WINCHESTER — Rob Jones, a Marine Corps veteran and double-amputee, is seeking the Republican nomination to run against Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10, in 2020.
Jones, 33, is known for running 31 marathons in 31 days for veterans causes. He grew up in Loudoun County, graduated from Virginia Tech in 2007 and joined the Marines Reserves in 2006 while a junior in college.
As a combat engineer in Afghanistan, Jones was responsible for plotting a safe path through dangerous areas for other soldiers. In 2010, he was blown up by a landmine and both of his legs had to be amputated.
He was honorably discharged in 2011 and today he is a public speaker and athlete working on a memoir. He also helps his wife run a small vegetable farm at their home in Middleburg.
Rocco LeDonni, Jones’ campaign manager, said on Monday that the campaign has registered with the Federal Elections Commission.
Jones is the second person to announce intentions to run for the nomination. Jeff Dove, an Army veteran and Woodbridge resident who ran unsuccessfully against Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-11, last year, is also challenging Wexton, according to a July 3 report in The Washington Post.
Republican voters will not choose a nominee until spring 2020, but Jones said on Tuesday that he is actively campaigning with national support.
The 10th District stretches from McLean through Frederick County. In November, Wexton defeated two-term Repbulican incumbent Barbara Comstock to become the first Democrat to represent the northern Shenandoah Valley since Jack O. Marsh retired from Congress in 1971.
During her second term, Comstock was publicly critical of President Donald Trump at times when controversy over his rhetoric and policies boiled over. She also broke with the Republican party on key votes, such as the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and opposed shutting down the federal government because of stand-offs over funding for a wall on the southern border.
Jones said he believes he can appeal to swing voters who switched to the Democratic party in 2018 by laying out a strategy and willingness to build multi-partisan coalitions. He said he will evaluate legislation on its merit for the district “regardless of who brings forth the policy.”
Jones said he will “not dehumanize” people who think differently from himself.
“You have to develop these relationships with people even if you disagree with them,” Jones said. “It’s going to take the ability to disagree with someone in a respectful manner.”
One of his major policy priorities is improving infrastructure — everything from roads to broadband access. If elected, he will seek to get on the House of Representative’s Transportation Committee.
Jones said he has no illusions of the work he has to do to convince swing voters in the district that he operates as a genuine independent thinker with the best interest of the district in mind.
“[I’ll] get out there and work every day,” he said. “I’m no stranger to sacrifice.”
