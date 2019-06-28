WINCHESTER — The ink landed him in the clink.
Adam Lee Martin faces up to six years imprisonment for armed robbery. A large tattoo on his stomach helped link him to the crime. His victims, all high school students, told police the tattoo resembled one that a classmate’s stepfather had, according to Andrew M. Robbins, Frederick County deputy commonwealth’s attorney.
On Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Martin entered an Alford plea to robbery and use of a firearm in a felony. Under an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes the prosecution has enough evidence to convict him.
Martin, 29, of the 1600 block of Tomahawk Trail in Shawneeland, was sentenced to 13 years with seven suspended. Upon release he will be on five years of supervised probation and five years of unsupervised probation.
Martin must also repay the $200 he stole from one of the students. Four counts each of attempted robbery and the second or subsequent offense of the use of firearm in a felony were dropped.
The robbery occurred on May 6, 2018, in a garage at 202 Falcon Trail in Shawneeland, according to Robbins and a search warrant affidavit written by Deputy Bryan C. Edwards of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The victims said Martin was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black bandanna and carrying a pump-action shotgun when he approached them as they stood in the garage. They said he demanded money and drugs and fired one shot in the air. One of the victims gave Martin $200 and he fled. During the robbery, Martin raised his arms and his sweatshirt went above his waist, revealing the tattoo.
Edwards wrote that one of the victims showed him a photo on Facebook of Martin with the tattoo.
A shotgun shell from the robbery was also recovered, and Robbins said a ballistics test showed it was fired from Martin’s shotgun, which police confiscated from Martin’s home.
