WINCHESTER — No one was hurt in a robbery of the 7-Eleven at 3158 Valley Pike (U.S. 11) about 1:40 a.m. on March 16.
A store clerk told police she was stocking shelves when the robber entered the store, pointed a black, semi-automatic pistol at her and demanded money, according to a news release from Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. After taking the money, the robber ordered the clerk to lay on the floor, then left the store and headed south on foot.
Covert said in an email that the suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. Store surveillance video shows the man wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black pants, white shoes and blue gloves. He is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall.
Covert said the store was last robbed on Jan. 28, 2019. That robbery is unsolved and is not believed to have involved the same suspect.
