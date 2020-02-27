WINCHESTER — Pull out your best outfit from the ‘60s, ‘70s or ‘80s and help raise money for a good cause at the Rotary Club of Frederick County’s annual Decades Dance Party.
With entertainment by The Robbie Limon Band, the dance takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Millwood Station Banquet Hall, 252 Costello Drive.
“Robbie does a great job,” said Tammy Stevenson, co-chair of the event. “He has quite the following.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress in the style of their favorite decade — choosing from the ’60s’, ’70s or ’80s. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume from each decade.
“They stand up and the audience claps for their favorite — very scientific,” joked Stevenson.
Tickets are $40 a piece or $300 for a table that seats eight. Tickets have been selling fast, so Stevenson suggests checking on the Rotary Club of Frederick County’s Facebook page for availability and if it’s possible to get a ticket at the door on Saturday night.
Each ticket holder will receive two drink vouchers. Additional beer and wine will be available for sale throughout the event. Pub-style snacks can also be purchased.
Proceeds support the Rotary Club’s charitable giving to local nonprofits including Blue Ridge Hospice, Fremont Street Nursery, Healthy Families and The Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Stevenson said.
This is the third year the Rotary Club of Frederick County has held its Decades Dance. New this year will be a raffle with the prize of a Leap Year Wagon of Cheer, a wagon full of wine and beer.
