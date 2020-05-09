HAYFIELD — The bad news started arriving in mid-March, shortly after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and banned events with more than 10 people. In texts and emails one after another, Robbie Limon got the word that his concert dates would be postponed — just for a month or so until things settled down with the coronavirus pandemic.
At first, Limon wasn’t concerned. A bit of mandatory relaxation might be just what he needed. For years he had been singing classic hits from the ’70s four or five nights a week almost every week of the year either as a solo act or with the Robbie Limon Band.
But then the postponements turned into outright cancellations and the month-long vacation became a much-too-long dry spell. For a musician constantly in demand, the sudden halt was a blow to his spirit and to his livelihood.
“I’ve had enough rest,” said Limon, eager to talk after weeks of downtime. “I don’t want to rest anymore. I want to sing.”
On a day much too cold for May, Limon sits in front of the fireplace in his Frederick County home, a cabin with a porch perfect for sitting and strumming guitar on enough land to raise a couple donkeys. He’s a youthful 55 years old, with hair that flops into eyes and his everyday outfit of jeans and a black t-shirt brightened with a bit of silver jewelry.
Name any major event in the Winchester area and Limon’s name usually appears on the program. The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Gardens at Night at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Friday Night Live in downtown Winchester. Newtown Heritage Festival in Stephens City. Belle Grove Wine Fest. First Night Winchester. Rockin’ Independence Eve. Between major bookings, he plays at restaurants and bars and fundraisers for nonprofits or service organizations. He also offers two musical biographical shows, channeling the talents and mannerisms of Buddy Holly in “An Evening with Buddy Holly” and Hank Williams Sr. in “Lovesick Blues: The Life & Music of Hank Williams Sr.”
Limon won’t give an estimate on how much money he stands to miss out on this year.
“I haven’t added it up,” he said. “And I don’t want to add it up.”
◆
Limon’s name may be synonymous with the Shenandoah Valley music scene, but he’s not a native. He grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in a non-musical family, he said.
He and his wife, Maureen, moved to Middletown in 2001 when they were looking for a good place to raise their son Forrest. Just over a year ago, they left that farmhouse and moved to the cabin off Northwestern Pike.
He’s been keeping busy by painting the gates to his property and other home maintenance chores. He also takes care of the donkeys — Puck and Autumn — and listens to a lot of music.
“It’s the first time in my entire life that I haven’t worked,” said Limon, who still helps run a jewelry business with his brother in Montgomery County, Maryland. “I’ve always worked — always.”
◆
It’s not like he hasn’t worked at all during the pandemic.
He’s done Facebook performances for restaurants that want to stir up interest for their to-go menus, the only option until sit-down meals are allowed again.
“My goal in my job is to bring them business whether I’m doing it live or on Facebook,” he said.
On Friday, he’s hosting a Facebook Live show for the Bright Box Theater in downtown Winchester. Limon will sing and introduce videos performances of some popular Bright Box acts from 7 to 9 p.m. as a fundraiser for the music venue, which is also hurting.
But it’s performing live music that’s paid his bills for the last 20 years, and it’s what he’s eager to get back to.
His last public appearance was at the Desert Rose Winery in Hume on March 15. He doesn’t know when his next paid gig will be. He’s got a few dates lined up, but no one’s making any promises.
“You get a lot of energy from a live audience. I miss them more than they miss me,” he said of his fans. “I worry that I feed on that too much.”
On Thursday at 6:30 p.m. he’ll once again get to perform live.
With the help of Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, Limon is going to get into the back of a flat-bed truck and sing as he’s being driven around the streets of Middletown. His audience will be anyone who chooses to come out on their front porch or front yard and hear him play. He hopes it’s the start of many more gigs to come.
“I’m letting folks know I’m ready to go,” he said.
◆
Go to www.robbielimon.com to find out more about Robbie Limon events.
