WINCHESTER — A historical marker will soon be erected in front of a stone house at 15 S. Braddock St. to educate the public about Robert Orrick — a prosperous African American businessman, minister and community leader who left a significant legacy on Winchester and Frederick County.
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources says the marker will provide a short biography of Orrick (1824–1902), who in 1891 purchased the stone house and an adjoining lot, establishing a large livery stable.
Orrick was born enslaved and began a freight-hauling business before he became free in 1863, a DHR news release states. After the Civil War, he was one of the first African Americans awarded a contract to carry the U.S. mail (1865). He also rented a building to the Freedmen’s Bureau to serve as a school.
He donated materials to rebuild a Methodist church in nearby Stephens City, now called Orrick Chapel. And the African American cemetery in Winchester was also named for him after he purchased additional property to expand it.
The Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society is sponsoring Orrick’s marker, which is one of eight new historical markers coming to Virginia roadsides to highlight events, schools, cemeteries, and persons important in Virginia’s African American history. There also will be six additional markers to focus on other historical persons and places.
The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the markers earlier this month during its quarterly meeting hosted by the DHR. It can take upwards of three months or more before a new marker is ready for installation. The marker’s sponsor covers the required $1,770 manufacturing expenses for a new sign.
Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927 with the installation of the first markers along U.S. Route 1. It is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently, there are more than 2,600 state markers, maintained mainly by the Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority.
