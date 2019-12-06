BOYCE — Mayor Franklin Roberts told Boyce Town Council on Tuesday that he is leaving office with no regrets.
Roberts lost his bid for a fourth mayoral term in the Nov. 5 election. He will be succeeded by Richard Kibler in January.
“I operate on principles. I try not to violate my principles,” Roberts said. He added that during the past 12 years, he has trusted the council to make the right decisions in looking after residents’ interests, and he generally believes it has.
Mentioning that he has lived in Boyce for more than 60 years, Roberts said, “I appreciate the opportunity to serve my beloved town.”
He hopes the new mayor and two new council members — Floyd Hudson and Zach Hudson, who take office at the start of 2020 — “will work together in peace and harmony” with the remaining council members, he said.
The Hudsons, who are cousins, will replace current Councilwomen Aubrey “Bre” Bogert and Laurel Greene, both of whom did not seek re-election to second four-year terms.
“It’s been interesting and enjoyable,” Bogert said of her public service. “I’ve learned a lot.”
Being a council member is “not just an hour out of your month,” she said, referring to the approximate length of regular monthly council meetings. “A lot of work goes on (outside the meetings) that people don’t realize,” and it takes time for town officials to get it done.
Greene did not attend Tuesday’s council meeting, which was supposed to be her last, as it was for Roberts and Bogert.
A nearly full house crowd attended the meeting. Roberts and Bogert were feted with cake and other refreshments.
Roberts received applause when he banged his gavel for the last time to adjourn the meeting. Councilman Dennis Hall presented him a plaque commemorating his service to the town. Bogert presented him a framed photo she took of the town hall on East Main Street.
Boyce is a town of roughly 600 people in Clarke County.
Roberts said he believes the town’s biggest accomplishments during his tenure as mayor have been the remodeling of town hall, which originally was a bank, and Boyce’s centennial celebration in 2010.
“It was the first time that I remember a parade (being held) here,” as well as the first time that state officials attended a public event in Boyce, he said.
Bogert considers the biggest accomplishment to be convincing more people to take part in local government, as evidenced by crowds that now frequently attend council meetings.
“I hope it continues,” she said of the trend.
Thank you for your service to Boyce! I look forward to seeing what the coming years will bring this unique community.
