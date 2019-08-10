BOYCE — Mayor Franklin Roberts believes that Boyce could stand a little more growth.
The more residents and businesses, the more revenue from taxes and fees that can be generated to cover the town’s expenses as costs go up, he reasons. Garbage collection, street maintenance and electricity for street lights are among those expenses.
With only about 600 residents and few businesses, Boyce’s revenues are extremely limited. Its financial assets currently total only about $390,000.
“I want to make the town run the best it can run,” said Roberts, who is seeking his fourth term in the Nov. 5 election.
New homes constructed in Boyce in recent years have sold fairly quickly, he observed.
More than 40 new houses are being developed in the Boyce Crossing subdivision. Roberts said he thinks those will sell quickly, too.
However, the subdivision basically is the only part of town that has land that can be developed, he said.
Any further development probably will require annexation, Roberts believes. He said he favors the town eventually expanding its borders by a couple of miles to the Waterloo commercial district at the intersection of U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and U.S. 17/50 (John Mosby Highway). Taxes and fees paid by stores and restaurants there would mean more money for the town, he pointed out.
Attracting a major new business — a supermarket, for example — would require annexing a large tract, said Roberts, a retired employee of Safeway.
Roberts, 71, is not pushing for any annexation right away, though. The town has more urgent needs, he thinks, and he wants Boyce to remain small.
The biggest need right now seems to be improvements to sidewalks, he said. Boyce Town Council is beginning the process of finding out what specific improvements are needed and how much they will cost.
Along the town’s sidewalks, “there are a few spots (with concrete) in bad shape,” he said. “Some are sticking up. There are some low spots and some cracks,” all of which can pose problems for pedestrians.
It has been many years since a major crime occurred in Boyce, Roberts pointed out. He said he hopes residents realize they are lucky to live in such a quaint, peaceful community.
Residents obviously care about the town, he said, noting that council meetings usually attract a fair number of people. About a dozen people were at this week’s meeting.
He encourages residents to get involved in making Boyce the best place it can be, such as by keeping their properties looking nice and involving themselves in local affairs. An example of the latter, he mentioned, is participating on committees that are formed periodically to examine local issues.
Roberts said he is seeking a fourth term as mayor mainly because he tremendously cares about the town where he has spent most of his life.
At some point in the future, when he no longer is mayor, “I want to leave this town in good standing,” he said.
