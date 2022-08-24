A blast at a Warren County quarry on Wednesday hurled rock and debris at vehicles and buildings and injured several people.
The blast occurred around 1 p.m. at the Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC mine near the U.S. 340/U.S. 522 and Interstate 66 interchange north of Front Royal caused “fly rock” to leave the site, Warren County Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico said by phone at the scene Wednesday afternoon.
“That fly rock has landed upon both 522, 66 as well as affected the buildings of Dominion Health and Fitness,” Maiatico said. “During that incident, multiple vehicles, which were traveling on the roadway, were struck with rocks and personal injuries occurred.”
Northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 340/U.S. 522 just south of the I-66 interchange as well as the eastbound ramp at exit 6 (Front Royal) of I-66 had to be closed while rocks and debris were cleared from the roadway.
Maiatico said at the time he did not know the number of people who reported injuries, but emergency responders took one person to a nearby hospital and treated others at the scene for minor injuries.
The blast at the mine, at 1685 Riverton Road, remains under investigation by Virginia Energy, the state department that regulates and oversees mines. An inspector with Virginia Energy went to the scene Wednesday afternoon.
The department had received a report of a “significant fly rock” incident at the quarry, Tarah Kesterson, manager of communications and public relations for Virginia Energy, said by phone Wednesday. The department required that the mine operators stop blasting until the investigation is completed, Kesterson said. The mine operators must reapply for the required permits to resume blasting, Kesterson said.
Dominion Health and Fitness at 9816 Winchester Road closed after the blast. No one answered the phone at the business, but a woman said in a recorded message that the business closed Wednesday because of the quarry blast and damage to the building and vehicles outside. The woman said the business might reopen today unless it rains.
The Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation responded to the incident.
