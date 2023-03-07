WINCHESTER — A fitness program for Parkinson’s disease patients is helping people of any age manage or even slow their symptoms through exercise, decision-making, communication and camaraderie.
Rock Steady Boxing meets Monday to Thursday at Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center at 401 Campus Blvd. on the campus of Winchester Medical Center.
There, participants who have Parkinson’s do an exercise circuit to ease and slow the progression of their symptoms. Many group members also have the chance to use punching bags and hone their boxing skills.
One of the biggest benefits, said instructor Zach Frame, is camaraderie.
“The hardest part [is] walking through the front door,” he said.
That’s why each session kicks off with an ice-breaker question to help participants connect while they get into a wellness mindset.
Because Parkinson’s can weigh on patients’ minds as much as their bodies, Frame said he also asks what’s new and fun in their lives.
“The goal is to make them more comfortable in class,” he said.
Anyone with Parkinson’s disease can attend the local chapter of Rock Steady Boxing, which is free for members of the Wellness & Fitness Center.
Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that disrupts movement and speech, said Winchester neurophysiologist Dr. Paul Lyons.
It “involves the central nervous system of the brain,” he said.
Precursors to Parkinson’s can include REM sleep disorder and disruptions to the gut, he said.
Clinical studies have shown that exercise greatly slows and lessens symptoms, he said, particularly one study out of Washington State that found it “changes how your genes are expressed.”
Through physical therapy and mindfulness, Lyons said, “You’re modifying your genes in a positive way.”
Bill Jarvis, 76, of Winchester, has been attending Rock Steady Boxing for about 1½ years since being diagnosed in October 2021.
“It helps to just give you basic exercise,” he said.
Bill Wellman, 67, of Winchester, was diagnosed in August and has been attending since October.
Calling the program “fantastic,” he said, “It helps tremendously.”
A longtime athlete, he said he was walking five miles a day even before joining the fitness program, but after starting the class, his gait has become much longer and his strength better.
As the group’s only regularly attending woman, Kathy Smart, 80, of Clarke County, said she “highly recommend[s] this.”
“It’s pretty weird being the only female,” she said. But the camaraderie is usually enough to overcome that difficulty.
A member for about two years, she said she was diagnosed in February 2018. The fitness group has helped with her strength, balance and hand-eye coordination.
As part of the class, Frame has them repeat what they plan to do, such as walking, and then follow through with the action to forge a connection between mind and body, which can be tough for Parkinson’s patients.
It’s about “asserting what they want to do and making it happen,” Frame said.
The class also helps with voice projection, as Frame has them answer the ice-breaker questions or repeat mantras.
“A hallmark of Parkinson’s is hypophonia,” Lyons said, meaning “the voice becomes soft.” But through therapy, the voice can be made louder, he said.
Bob Meadows, 74, of Stephens City, said he’s hit up every class he can for the last two years, noticing how it also helps ease stiffness and increase stamina.
Frame has also been working with the group for about two years, but Valley Health started the local group about eight years ago after Jim Mundt, 77, of Stephens City, pursued starting a chapter.
Mundt had been part of the program in Indianapolis, where it’s headquartered, and when he and his wife moved here to be closer to family, he said he couldn’t be without the fitness club.
First it was at the Winchester Youth Development Center, he said. About a year later, it moved to a small upstairs room at the Wellness and Fitness Center before it found its current home on the ground floor of the fitness center.
It’s all the “intangibles” that Mundt finds so valuable.
“I call it the ‘it’ factor,” he said.
Because of the importance of camaraderie, Strasburg resident Wendy Pieper, wife of group member Steve Pieper, organized a gathering in Winchester for partner caregivers to chat about their experiences while the group members also met to chat.
“We all came away feeling like we learned something,” she said. It’s about “making the best of where you are and learning from others.”
With Rock Steady Boxing meeting in a large gym area, other gym members are welcome to work out in the same room.
Everyone’s experience is different, said Wendy Pieper, and the fitness group offers “more hope.”
For more information about Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson’s patients, call the Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000.
For information about the social group for Parkinson’s patients and their partner caregivers, contact Wendy Pieper at 703-626-7865 or wenwenlee48@gmail.com.
