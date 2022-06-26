WINCHESTER — The skies above Jim Barnett Park will light up on July 3 to cap off Winchester's daylong Rockin' Independence Eve celebration.
Leslie Bowery, community recreation coordinator for the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, said on Friday this year marks the return of fireworks to the park for the first time since the aerial display was moved to Old Town Winchester in 2013.
Next weekend's celebration will also be the first time since 2019 that Winchester has set off fireworks in any location to celebrate Independence Day. Bowery said Rockin' Independence Eve was cancelled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everybody should come out and have fun," she said of next weekend's event.
This year's Rockin' Independence Eve will begin at 2 p.m. July 3 in downtown Winchester, when the city will allow people to carry alcoholic beverages outdoors within a designated area along the Loudoun Street Mall and Boscawen Street.
At 4 p.m., local band RTG will perform a 90-minute show in the Taylor Pavilion on the Loudoun Street Mall. A second band, Washington, D.C.-based Texas Chainsaw Horns, will take the pavilion's stage from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no charge for either concert.
Over in Jim Barnett Park, Bowery said the outdoor pool will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. Standard admission fees to the pool — $5 for adults; $3 for students, seniors, military members and children ages 3 to 18; $15 for a family of five; free for children under the age of 3 — will apply.
"They're going to have music at the pool that day as well," Bowery said.
Also on July 3, the Winchester Royals will play a Valley Baseball League double header against the Charlottesville Tom Sox at the park's Bridgeforth Field. The first game is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the second is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Thanks to a corporate sponsorship from American Woodmark Corp., Bowery said there will be free admission to both games.
"We'll have two concessionaires here [in the park] — Mattie's Soft Serve [Frozen Custard] and Stir Krazy Kettle Corn — and the Royals will have concessions open, too," Bowery said.
Rockin' Independence Eve's big finale will be the fireworks display scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m. in Jim Barnett Park. Bowery said parking will be available in the parking lots at Bridgeforth Field and the War Memorial Building, as well as on the grassy area known as Festival Field.
"That's the area behind the [War Memorial Building] social hall and outdoor pool," Bowery said about Festival Field. "People should enter at the back of Festival Field on Maple Drive, where you come up the hill from the playground area. We'll have people there to help with parking."
The best viewing areas for the fireworks, she said, will be Preston Field, the open area between Henkel Harris Field and the T-ball field, and Festival Field.
"There's going to be lots of places out here where you'll be able to watch the fireworks," Bowery said, noting that attendees should bring their own chairs and lawn blankets.
There is no rain date for the fireworks, Bowery said, so if it rains on July 3, "We're going to hold off the fireworks as long as we can to try to do them that night."
To learn more about Rockin' Independence Eve, visit https://bit.ly/3ndAs3s.
