WINCHESTER — It's not every day that children get to mingle with some of their heroes.
But the children that gathered for Friday’s “Rockin’ the Library” event outside Handley Library were able to do just that.
The event served as a finale for Shenandoah University’s Children’s Literature Conference.
“I’m so glad that we could be the finale, because I think the public library plays a really vital role in a community. We offer free access to books, materials, programs and so much more. I think people forget about the joy and the simplicity of picture books and young adult books,” said Katie Moss, the library's youth services manager. “I love recommending them to grownups. I think it helps remind them to be playful and to remember really important truths that kids sometimes know automatically. I think those books are for everyone, and this is an event to celebrate just that.”
The event, which was billed as a street party and celebration, featured author/illustrator Greg Pizzoli, author/illustrator Deborah Freedman, author Jonathan Stutzman, illustrator Heather Fox and author Alicia Williams.
Children, their parents and the general public were able to mingle with the invited celebrity guests — who arrived via police escort and greeted people on a red carpet. Attendees even learned some tricks of the trade during drawing and storytelling demonstrations.
“It's incredibly important,” Moss said of the children being able to see authors and illustrators up close and personal. “Especially for kids who are already doodling at home or who are making up their own books. It helps give a voice to those careers and shows them it's possible to have fun and be successful.”
Moss said she wanted to show kids that authors and illustrators can be celebrated with a parade and a party.
The celebration also included book giveaways, cupcakes, face painting, deejay Ben Savory with Repeatable DJ and Photo Booth Services, dancing and story characters such as Pete the Cat.
Winchester Mayor David Smith presented each author and illustrator a key to the city before they were introduced to the children.
The event was made possible through support from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, the Claude Moore Center for Literacy at Shenandoah University and the Friends of Handley Regional Library. The limo was furnished by National Fruit Product Company/White House Foods.
