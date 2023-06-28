WINCHESTER — Armed with pastel cupcakes and neon shaved ice, children and adults alike enjoyed upbeat music, a castle-themed bounce house and overall high spirits at Thursday evening's Rockin' the Library event.
North Braddock and West Picadilly streets blocked off traffic, welcoming vendors, beloved characters and community members to a night of literary celebration outside Handley Regional Library.
Pete the Cat and the Chick-fil-A cow paraded down the street in style, joined by an ensemble of famous children's authors and illustrators who would later sign copies of their books for visitors.
In conjunction with Shenandoah University's annual Children's Literature Conference and the Claude Moore Center for Literacy at SU, this whimsical event, themed "Reading to the Rescue," turned the city's streets into an all-out festival.
Katie Moss, Handley Regional Library's Youth Services Manager, said it best:
"It's your local library's summer block party."
Though the event featured a roster of notable visitors, the guests of honor were the rising kindergartners, who received free copies of "The King of Kindergarten" and "The Queen of Kindergarten," written by Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton. Brantley-Newton was on-site, as well as fellow author/illustrators Matthew Cordell, Edward Hemingway and LeUyen Pham.
"I think it probably will be a memory that they would have forever, really, that you get to come to the library before you start kindergarten, and you have a special author there to meet you, and you're given a book that's signed by the author," said Karen Huff, Shenandoah Children's Literature program director. "What better way to start kindergarten, right?"
Along with complementary storybooks, the royal treatment included gold crowns, special gift bags and a spot in the red-roped VIP section to watch the parade.
When asked what she was most looking forward to when entering kindergarten, future Garland R. Quarles Elementary School student Oaklyn Armel said, "New things." Magnolia Chilcott, who will attend Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary this fall, said she was excited for drawing and coloring. Rising Evendale Elementary School student Idrith Hines said that going to kindergarten made him happy. These future kindergartners, along with many of their peers, wore their honorary crowns with pride and excitement.
Beyond encouraging young audiences to read, Moss said she hopes the event made families excited to return to the library, and reinforced its role as a community hub.
"A lot of times, too," Moss said, "it allows them to remember that reading is supposed to be joyful."
Even through the hazy lens that has settled over downtown Winchester (courtesy of smoke from the wildfires in Canada), the evening managed to prevail with its bright colors and high-energy celebrations — all of which were fit for a king or queen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.