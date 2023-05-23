Rockingham County’s newest and youngest newspaper has gotten its start in the halls of South River Elementary.
The bi-monthly paper, South River Press, a project started by fourth-grade teachers Tori Smith and Jaimie Hensley, brought together 46 students from two classrooms to report on the stories within the elementary school. After publishing the first edition in November 2022, the fourth graders are now working on their last issue for this school year.
The students report on field trips, events, teachers and administrators and what they learn about. The paper even includes a student-made comic strip called “Mega Avocado” about a superhero that defeats a giant avocado.
“Every issue is about two months' work,” Hensley said. “These kids have really risen to the challenge. It's amazing what some of the content is that we're getting from them.”
The teachers divvied up stories about what events are going on in the school, and after the students write them, they went over the stories to fix any mistakes or clarify any writing.
Hensley said passing out the first edition of the newspaper was “the most exciting movement” they’d had all year, as students got to see what was on the cover and read the articles inside.
Tucker Huyard, a fourth-grader who wrote articles for the South River Press, said his favorite part of working on the paper was seeing his name next to articles when they were done. The teachers said allowing students to have a purpose for their writing with their name next to it, has helped inspire students and help students who aren’t normally writers get excited.
“Writing is seen sometimes as dreadful to some kids because they just don't know how to even start,” Smith said. “And giving them something to write about that they're interested in knowing that they're going to see it in a newspaper, has really given them that motivation that they need to write.”
South River Press was produced with the help of a $274 grant from the Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. grant program that “financially supports creative and innovative curricular development that is beyond the scope of the typical school budget,” according to the REFI website.
The South River Elementary School PTO donated cameras to allow students to take photos for the paper after the teachers realized students wouldn’t be able to take photos with their Chromebooks. Principal Kenny Boyers supported the grant application and helped the project get off the ground before the teachers won the grant.
“We've had the support of our admin, the PTO and REFI,” Smith said. “I mean, we couldn't have done this without any of them.”
Smith and Hensley don’t have backgrounds in journalism, besides one year of high school yearbook for Hensley, so starting and running a newspaper alongside their students has been a learning process for them as well.
“We were like, ‘This will be cool to do and give our kids a purpose for writing,’” Hensley said. “So we are just kind of figuring this out as we go.”
The latest edition is about three-quarters of the way finished, and Hensley said the pair plans to continue the process for a second volume next year. While the teachers said the project has been a lot of work, they encouraged other teachers to explore projects like this moving forward.
“It's a good amount of work, but it's really rewarding to see like your students' growth,” Smith said. “Don't be afraid, just go for it.”
