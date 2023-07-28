While the old legend that Massanutten Mountain was formed from the explosion of an ancient volcano isn't true, there has been quite the bit of moving and shaking at Massanutten Resort that will affect visitors and guests alike, though not immediately.
During a regular meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors held Wednesday evening, a unanimous vote was made to approve three different rezoning requests — each with respect to an extravagant plan to revamp Massanutten Resort that is expected to take 15 to 20 years to complete.
The resort — now in operation for more than 50 years — plans to expand its facilities to incorporate a more than 5-mile-long, multi-use trail, workforce housing units and a senior living community. The hope is that the renovations will benefit not only visitors, but year-round residents and people and business owners living in Rockingham County with added amenities, a representative from the resort stated during the meeting.
Rob Robinson — who spoke on behalf of Urban Design Associates — mentioned that, "we believe in building on the historic DNA of a locality."
Massanutten Resort has been working on its development plans with county staff for the last six months. Rockingham County's Planning Commission held public comment on the matter earlier in July and recommended approval. Before a final vote was taken, a public hearing was held before county supervisors for the rezoning requests in which a near equal amount of citizens spoke both for and against the project.
Residents opposed to the project were mostly adjacent landowners who had concerns about traffic, trespassing and environmental impact.
Sallie Wolfe-Garrison noted that the project is "truly a massive plan that will change the way that area looks for generations to come."
