FRONT ROYAL — Some 250 people attended the dedication of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden on Saturday.
The guest speaker was Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears who spoke about the importance of faith as she praised the efforts of the many people who planned, designed, and built the prayer garden over the past two years.
The ceremony was highlighted by music from the Randolph-Macon Academy Choir, opera star soprano Melissa Chavez, and Pastor Joel Flower and his wife Kristal.
The garden, across the street from Rockland Community Church and two doors down from the fellowship hall, is in a field below the church pavilion.
The main brick pathways of the garden form a cross and surround an 8-by-40-foot koi pond that features a life-size statue of Jesus appearing to walk on the rough waters produced by three small fountains.
Some of the 5,500 bricks are carved with dedications to loved ones.
The prayer garden was built for people in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond. It is open to the public from dawn to dusk each day.
The church is located at 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal. Bill Orndoff is the church's pastor.
