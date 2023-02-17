Shenandoah Valley Golf Club's owner wants to turn part of the property into a 286-home subdivision.
But county staff say the proposal runs afoul of the local vision for the area around the club near Rockland and Fairground roads.
The Planning Commission plans to hold a March 8 public hearing on Shenandoah Club Properties LLC's request to rezone 104 of 195 acres at 134 Golf Club Circle from agricultural to suburban residential and commercial. The applicant plans to make a presentation at the public hearing, according to Planning Director Matt Wendling.
The applicant proposes that the 286 dwelling units be active adult/age restricted housing. The commercial land would include the existing 29,000-square-foot clubhouse banquet facility, the golf course maintenance building, two recreational lodging units, a pro shop, administrative offices and a 19th hole grille-style restaurant. The remaining 76.75 acres would remain agricultural as a 9-hole golf course or other recreational uses.
Golf club manager Richard Runyon spoke by phone Tuesday about his reasons for rezoning the property for a housing development.
“The main reason I’m doing this is to basically protect my family, this community and Shenandoah Valley Golf Club as much as I can,” Runyon said. “We all experienced what COVID-19 has done for local business, national business, world business and it’s just a way that I can basically preserve (the golf club) as much as I can.”
The golf club business suffered during the pandemic but Runyon pointed out that he didn’t lay off any of his employees.
“The club is not for sale and is not listed,” Runyon said.
Runyon added that “if it were ever to be developed, I want it to be developed the right way.” Runyon said he decided on an age-restricted housing development that will have little to no impact on the local school system.
Planning Director Matt Wendling said by phone on Monday that the Planning Department is waiting to receive comments from several outside agencies.
Planning Department staff raised concerns about the rezoning request. Such a rezoning does not meet the future land use map in the county’s Comprehensive Plan, Wendling explained. They also expressed concerns about potential transportation problems related to the fact that the property would be served by two, two-lane roads in a rural area, he added.
“That is a concern and of course we’re waiting on VDOT comments relating to that,” Wendling said.
The property fronts Rockland Road and Bowling Green Road, both of which intersect Fairground Road that extends to Winchester Road (U.S. 340-522). The plan shows access to the residential neighborhood via two entrances on Bowling Green Road, each of which meets Virginia Department of Transportation sight distance requirements, according to the community impact study submitted by Runyon.
The property lies in the center of the Rockland area surrounded by agricultural and forestal district properties and land in conservation easements, Wendling said. The golf course property abuts the Rockland Historic District.
Construction of the golf course began in 1963, before the county zoning ordinance was adopted in 1973. The golf course expanded from 18 to 27 holes in 1968. The Board of Supervisors approved a conditional-use permit in May 1984 to allow the golf club to convert the historic Fairview house into a guesthouse for use as a three-bedroom bed-and-breakfast. Supervisors approved a request in August 1999 to modify the permit to allow the club to renovate and expand the banquet hall kitchen, restrooms, clubhouse golf cart barn, maintenance building and the course. Supervisors approved a permit modification in 2021 to allow “canoe, kayak and tubing rentals and transport service” with the original conditions listed from the 1984 permit.
The rezoning request is incompatible with the county's future land use map because the property is designated agricultural. The Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors would need to amend the future land use map to comply with the Comprehensive Plan.
But Christopher Mohn, vice president of Greenway Engineering, writing on behalf of the applicant, states in a justification letter that the rezoning does implement the Comprehensive Plan's goals. Mohn states the rezoning promotes the availability of a variety of housing types in the county.
“An age-restricted neighborhood represents a low intensity form of residential development that creates housing opportunities accessible and desirable for older adults, whose unique needs and interests are often not aligned with traditional neighborhoods,” Mohn wrote. “The proposed age-restricted neighborhood will help diversify the composition of Warren County’s housing inventory and provide an alternative living environment for older adults eager to make their home in Warren County."
However, planning staff contend that the plan does not follow the county’s guidelines for villages.
High-density zoning should require town utilities or central water and sewer systems and include a full range of housing types, according to staff comments.
The developer would need to construct on-site facilities to provide water and sewer service to the development because the town extends its utilities only to industrial or commercial users, Wendling said.
The rezoning would not meet the Comprehensive Plan objectives to expand the agricultural and forestal district nor conserve or protect such lands, the staff report states. It adds that the rezoning and development would create sprawl with increased traffic on rural roads and the lack of public utilities.
The department staff also expressed concerns about the development’s effect on emergency services. The development would add 286 homes to the existing 475 in the Rockland area.
“We are concerned about the impact to these services especially when there are times when the railroad is blocked at Fairground Road and Rockland Road and emergency services response time could be affected,” the staff comments state.
Construction of the planned Rockland Road flyover at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing near Rockland Park could impede traffic, according to staff comments.
