FRONT ROYAL — The prayer garden at Rockland Community Church is nearly complete, and organizers are looking forward to inviting the community for a dedication ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29.
There, they expect between 500 and 600 attendees, including past ministers and other clergy, past church members and visitors from around the region.
“We’d love for people everywhere to come and see this,” said John Piazza, head deacon and chairman of the church’s board of deacons.
They want the garden to be “an oasis in the midst of the community,” said George McIntyre, chairman of the church board.
The prayer garden has been a two-year project in the making and has cost about $200,000, Piazza said. Members of the church’s Thursday night prayer group first discussed the idea, and Piazza’s late wife Sheron, who had a landscaping company, modeled the concept for the prayer garden on the couple’s backyard garden oasis in northern Warren County.
The garden, across the street from the church and two doors down from the fellowship hall, is in a field below the church pavilion where Piazza said they sometimes hold special services as well as events.
The main brick pathways of the garden form a cross and surround an 8-foot-by-40-foot koi pond that features a life-size statue of Jesus appearing to walk on the rough waters produced by three small fountains.
Some of the 5,500 bricks are carved with dedications to loved ones, and Piazza said the church hopes to sell at least 1,000 more memorial bricks.
“There’s an incredible story with every step you take around there, and it’s going to get even better,” he said. The additional engraved bricks will “continue the story,” he said.
Additionally, several small memorial gardens around the walkway will feature hydrangeas, while flowering dogwoods and sunset maples are planned for the field around the garden.
White markers currently outline where 14 Stations of the Cross will find a home around the garden, each with a corresponding brick of donors who have sponsored each station.
There are also large planters to accompany benches where visitors can come and stay awhile.
“It’s a bit inspirational to just walk around and look at it,” said McIntyre. “There’s such a need and a want for reassurance in this world.”
Throughout the winter, he’s noticed visitors stopping by to view the progress of the garden and enjoy the peaceful location that makes use of the Blue Ridge mountain view.
For the dedication, they’ve booked opera singer Melissa Chavez to lead the hymn “In the Garden” and a youth choir to walk over from the church’s fellowship hall singing hymns that include “Down to the River to Pray.”
Refreshments will be available, and everyone is welcome to attend.
For a small church of 100 members and about 60 weekly attendees, the project has been a phenomenal effort, said Piazza.
The nondenominational church, which combined a Methodist church and Baptist church several years ago, has 12 deacons who provide outreach. It recently hired on a new pastor, Rev. William Orndoff and also has an organist, Cindy Martin, as a backup ordained minister for when Orndoff is away.
“This parish is such a loving parish,” Piazza said. “When I walked through the door ten years ago, my life changed.”
Having come from the Catholic Church, he said he and his late wife were invited to visit Rockland one day and never looked back.
“We just felt something, and we’ve never left,” he said. “There’s this spirit here that when people come, they really feel it.”
He hopes that’s something that visitors will also feel when they visit the garden.
“It really is a ‘Field of Dreams’ kind of thing that a tiny little church could do [a big project] like this,” he said.
“We’ve made an enormous amount of progress,” he said. “[But] wait ‘til you see the flowers in there. It’s gonna be so pretty.”
For more information about the project or the church, call 540-635-8312 or visit https://tinyurl.com/Rockland-Facebook.
