Shenandoah County may soon have a new center for rodeos and other special events.
Donned in Western attire, Mike Foster of Tumbling Run Ranch & Rodeo Co. presented his plan for a new rodeo arena and special event center outside Strasburg to the Shenandoah County Planning Commission at its Thursday meeting. The public hearing was required by law because a special-use permit is required to host special events on A-1 Agriculture zoned land.
The proposed venue, located on Battlefield Road west of Strasburg, would consist of a portable 120-by-180 foot arena with practice pens and storage for animals, plus a parking area for up to 200 vehicles. The facilities would be used to host rodeo events, training for Western sports, and special events such as weddings.
Foster stated that he anticipates two rodeo events per year on the site, but the company’s operations will extend to training local youth in various rodeo events such as bull riding. He stressed that supporting community organizations is one of the company’s goals.
“My big thing is working with 4-H and FFA clubs,” Foster said. “They have a ton of opportunities agricultural-wise, and I don’t think they get the rodeo side of things because it’s not as big in Virginia.”
Among the concerns of commission members was traffic control on Battlefield Road in and out of the arena parking, noise pollution and questions about restricting alcohol at events.
The site’s historic value as part of the Fisher’s Hill battlefield was a particular point of concern. The property sits directly between the positions of Union and Confederate forces during the 1864 battle, which claimed the lives of nearly 2,000 men on both sides.
“As long as I’m alive, that property is going to be protected,” Foster said, citing his grandparents. “It’s what my grandparents wanted when they bought it, it’s what my dad wanted and it’s what I want.”
County Supervisor Dennis Morris, who also serves on the commission, applauded Foster’s thorough planning and community outreach efforts.
“He wants to start an enterprise here… and is already thinking about giving back to the community,” Morris said. “That’s a gesture that we don’t see all the time, and we appreciate that.”
The commission recommended approval of the special-use permit to the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, which will approve or deny the special-use permit at a date to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.